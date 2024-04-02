Apple Watch not charging? Here’s how to fix it



Is your Apple Watch not charging? It’s frustrating when that happens, but fixing the issue is possible. Try the tips and tricks we go through in this guide.

Your Apple watch can stop charging due to software bugs, charging cable issues, hardware interference, and other hardware or software problems. While your Apple Watch doesn’t tell you what is exactly causing the problem, common reasons behind charging not working can be fixed without visiting the service center.

We’ll walk you through some common troubleshooting tips to try when your Apple Watch is not charging. You’ll start by restarting your watch, checking for software updates, and validating your power source.

Article continues after ad

How to fix an Apple Watch that’s not charging

Before you start with more advanced fixes, try these quick troubleshooting methods. These take minutes to complete and could make your Apple Watch charge again.

Clean the back of your Apple Watch and the magnetic charger.

Reposition the back of your Apple Watch on the charger and wait for a green lightning bolt to appear.

Remove any plastic wrap from the charger.

Use official charging accessories

Apple

If your Apple Watch is not charging, you may be using unreliable charging accessories. Apple recommends using the magnetic charging cable or USB-C magnetic charging cable that ships with your watch.

Article continues after ad

You can also use chargers that have completed Apple MFi certification and use the Made for Apple Watch badge. Using an unreliable charger with your Apple Watch can cause slow charging or no charging at all.

A faulty power socket can also prevent your Apple Watch from charging. Try plugging in another appliance to the same power socket to ensure it’s operational. Also, ensure that your charger is connected to the correct charging block, and that the block is securely plugged into your wall outlet.

Article continues after ad

Restart your Apple Watch

A simple restart can do wonders, and it’s often the first troubleshooting method we recommend. If your Apple Watch still has power, try restarting it, which will fix any software errors that may prevent your watch from charging. A restart will also clear out anything that could cause your battery to drain faster than usual.

How to restart an Apple Watch

Hold down the side power button until the power menu appears. Select the digital power button, or slide it if the watch is pre-watch OS 9 to power the device off. To power it back on, hold down the power button.

If your Apple watch is not responsive, force a restart by holding the side button and the digital crown until your watch powers off. Press the side button after a few seconds to turn it back on again.

Article continues after ad

Running the latest software on your Apple Watch is a good idea. It ensures you get a clean, bug-free experience, and your watch isn’t facing any software issues that may prevent charging.

Article continues after ad

If your Apple Watch has watchOS 6 or later, you can install updates without your iPhone:

Connect your watch to Wi-Fi. open the Settings app on your Apple Watch. Tap General and then Software Update. Select Install if a software update is available.

Try an alternate charging method

Unsplash

Try charging your Apple Watch using alternate charging methods. If your watch supports wireless charging, try using that method. Similarly, if you were charging your watch using a wireless charger, try a wired charger. You can also use the reverse charging functionality on your phone to charge your watch. However, this feature is only available on the iPhone 15 series.

What to do if your watch still won’t charge

If you’ve tried all the above troubleshooting methods and your watch still won’t charge, it might be time to visit an Apple Store near you. There may be some hardware problem with your watch that is preventing it from charging. If you purchased AppleCare+ with your watch, you can save some cash on technical assistance.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In case nothing helps, it might be time to get a new watch. An old Apple Watch has old hardware, which can easily malfunction. You may have to bid adieu to your good old Apple Watch and perhaps pick one of the newer Watch Series 9 models.