Woman accused of stealing charger from TikToker responds after “death threats”

A woman named Vanessa Clover has responded to accusations that she stole a charger after a video went viral on TikTok, resulting in her getting “flooded with death threats”.

One of the latest videos to go viral on TikTok this September has sparked major controversy on the internet after a man confronted a woman who had seemingly taken his charger during a flight.

TikToker RcRelated filmed himself confronting a woman who allegedly stole his Apple charger. The woman gave him back his charger, but not without several other passengers around them telling him to calm down.

The woman, whose name is Vanessa Clover has now made her own video with her side of the story. She opened her video by jokingly referring to herself as the so-called “charger thief”.

She then revealed she hadn’t actually planned on making a video response to Eddie’s accusations but had been ‘bombarded with harassment’ and ‘flooded with death threats’ after it was posted.

Vanessa claimed she’d found the charger on the floor of an emptying aircraft, which she said she’d picked up and tried to give it to a nearby air attendant.

When the stewardess reportedly told the woman she wasn’t allowed to be liable for a passenger’s lost possession, Vanessa shoved it in her bag to deal with later.

Several hours after the incident, she came face-to-face with the viral content creator Eddie. When confronted about the charger, Vanessa acknowledged that she had it somewhere, but was instead focused on the flight delay and her sick cat.

“It was honestly the last thing on my mind, I didn’t even know where this charger was,” she reported to her 11,000 followers during the confessional video. “What I was worried about was my 20lb cat that had just thrown up at the gate.”

Vanessa alleged she wanted to find a seat to set her ill pet and luggage down before giving the charger back to Eddie.

“And also get a little bit of distance from this very aggressive, erratic man.

“I could’ve acted more gracefully,” she continued, referring to her ‘chill the f**k out’ response she issued after being asked why she took the charger in the first place.

“You’re ridiculous. You stole something without asking […] That is stealing, absolutely, you’re giving it back because I caught you,” Eddie replied in the viral video.

Vanessa went on: “Like this man, I totally acted imperfectly as most of us do under duress.”

“What the video neglects to show is him losing his mind well after I’d given back the charger… he continues yelling at everyone and the crew.

“His reaction was outsized from the start and I’m sure he’ll make another video clinging on to his five minutes of fame refusing and denying everything that I’ve said here.”

Vanessa concluded the four-minute clip by announcing she doesn’t ‘condone stealing’ and that she should have acted with more ‘patience and compassion’ regarding the item.

“I don’t wish any ill upon this man and I hope that we can all kind of move on with our lives here,” she added.

