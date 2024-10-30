How to fix Black Ops 6 black screen in game bug

Black Ops 6 players are running into a frustrating bug that turns their screen completely black at the start of a multiplayer or Zombies match. But luckily, there are a couple of ways to fix the issue.

Treyarch’s latest entry in the CoD series is off to a flying start, with millions of players already loading up and praising the back-to-basics Zombies and new omnimovement system. But it hasn’t all been smooth sailing, and one of the biggest issues fans are encountering is blanking out their screen at the start of a game.

So, here’s everything you need to know about how to fix the black screen error in Black Ops 6 and what the devs have said about it.

BO6 black screen bug fix

Restart the game

The only surefire way I’ve discovered to resolve the black screen issue in Black Ops 6 is restarting the game. While this obviously isn’t ideal, as you’re forced to leave the match you’ve loaded into, when you go back into the application and search for a match it should be fixed.

Another drawback is that is only a temporary fix, as many players have reported running into the same problem a few hours later even after closing the game or rebooting their console or PC.

Activision

It isn’t entirely clear what causes this bug, but BO6 being such a hefty game to run likely isn’t helping. So, one thing you can do to try and avoid it is to make sure your graphics driver is up to date. Here’s how to do it:

AMD

Find the AMD app on your PC and open it. Click ‘Check for Updates.’ If an update is available, start the download. Follow the prompts until your driver is updated.

Nvidia

Launch or download GeForce experience. Head to the drivers tab and hit ‘check for updates.’ If an update is available, follow the prompts to update the driver.

Verify game file

If you’re running into the black screen bug regularly, then there’s a possibility that your Black Ops 6 file might be corrupt.

You can check this by heading into the launcher and verifying the file. If there’s something wrong, you may have to delete the app and reinstall it, which might take some time but it’ll make sure that the file is working as intended.

Black Ops 6 devs respond to black screen bug

On October 30, Treyarch confirmed on X that they’re actively looking into the black screen glitch and looking for a fix.

“We are investigating an issue where some players may encounter a black screen when loading into a public or private match for both Multiplayer and Zombies,” they said in the post.

They didn’t give a timeline for when the problem would be fixed, but if the devs are investigating you can rest assured that it should be resolved very soon.

Hopefully, it’ll be fixed in time for Black Ops 6 Season 1 on November 14, which is also when the game integrates with Warzone.