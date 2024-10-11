Red Dead Redemption’s $50 PC price tag could be bad news for GTA 6

Red Dead Redemption is finally coming to PC on October 29, but the price tag for such an old game could be another indicator that GTA 6 will cost more than traditional titles.

Rockstar Games’ open-world Wild West classic is on its way to PC and is available for preorder right now for $50 – a price that is rubbing many RDR players the wrong way.

For years, fans have been waiting for Red Dead to arrive on PC. While players were excited with the October 8 announcement, especially the mods to come, some feel the price just isn’t warranted.

Across social media, players bemoaned the idea of paying so much money for a game that’s been out since the Xbox 360/PS3 era.

“$50? That’s what I would pay for a new game today!! RDR has been out for over a decade,” one blasted.

“50 dollars for a 15-year-old game that is being ported over a year and half to PC? Nah, I’ll pass thanks,” another said, dismissing the title.

“SEVENTY AUS DOLLARS ARE YOU F**KING KIDDING ME?” exclaimed a fan from down under. “This game is almost 15 years old.”

Rockstar’s decision to price Red Dead so high as fans and those in the industry have expressed concern about how much GTA 6 will cost when it eventually releases.

Michael Douse, the Director of Publishing for Baldur’s Gate 3 developer Larian Studios, even suspected that games should cost more than they do currently, but studios are “waiting for GTA 6 to do it.”

In 2023, rumors spread that GTA VI could cost as much as $150 when it comes out, especially with how much money has been spent developing the long-awaited next installment in the Grand Theft Auto series.

So far, Rockstar hasn’t revealed how much GTA 6 will cost, but that might change once the second trailer finally debuts ahead of the game’s planned Fall 2025 release window. Until then, we’ll have to wait and see if Red Dead’s price is a precursor to VI’s.