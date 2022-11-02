AMD RDNA 3 GPUs to be in good supply, leaks claim

Dexerto's Hardware Editor. His usual day involves tinkering with gaming hardware and sniffing out the latest hardware news. He also enjoys retro gaming and watching weird kung-fu movies. Get in touch via email at [email protected]

The reveal for AMD’s RDNA3 GPUs is right around the corner. We’ve got more details on what you can expect from the upcoming GPUs, including that they will be in good supply for launch.

AMD is due to officially announce its RDNA 3 GPUs very soon. But, it appears that we have some final details on what you might be able to expect from the upcoming graphics cards ahead of their official announcement.

Courtesy of Moore’s Law is Dead, he manages to corroborate many rumors surrounding the launch, including why we’ve not heard too many leaks about the platform in comparison to Nvidia’s RTX 40-series GPUs.

According to the video, RDNA 3 information is still difficult to attain because “AMD has yet to fully brief partners and unlock cards for testing.” It’s believed that after the announcement we will see more AIB leaks.

Radeon RDNA 3 GPUs to be in good supply

According to sources close to Moore’s Law is Dead, Radeon has managed to accrue enough volume to meet the demand for RDNA 3 GPUs. Though, total volumes might be lower than the RTX 4090. They hope to have a steady flow of GPUs rather than the throttled supply seen by Nvidia.

RX 7900 XT & XTX power consumption

According to the video, we’ve also got some detail on what to expect from the power consumption of the upcoming RDNA 3 GPUs.

The RX 7900 will have a TBP of around 300W, while the more powerful RX 7900 XTX has a TBP of around 350W. This is significantly lower than the RTX 4090’s 450W TBP, which does drink the power, as we tested in our reviews.

RDNA 3 performance rumors

According to the leak, the RX 7900 XTX will not match the RTX 4090 in 4K rasterization performance. This means that we’re likely to see the GPU arrive slightly less powerful, but with relatively similar performance. Apparently, there is room for the GPUs to be clocked higher. With a revised model with the full Navi 31 die, presumably an RX 7950 XTX later down the line.

RDNA 3 GPUs pricing information

According to Moore’s Law is Dead, we could see further information about the pricing of AMD’s graphics cards. We expect that AMD will officially reveal pricing at the launch event. However, sources close to Moore’s Law is Dead state that RDNA3 GPUs will be competitive with Nvidia.

The higher-end RX 7900 XTX will be priced as a premium product. But, some reference models may undercut the RTX 4090. However, the RX 7900 may be priced slightly lower. We will only be able to confirm this when AMD officially announces the graphics cards on November 3.