AMD next-gen RDNA 4 GPU specs leak on Geekbench

A new specs leak shows that AMD is aiming to challenge Nvidia’s dominance of the graphics card space.

For many years when it came to buying a new gaming graphics card, only one name came to mind – Nvidia. AMD has been steadily nipping at Team Green’s heels, and according to the leaked specs for AMD’s next-generation RDNA 4 GPU, it might finally have the means to make a meaningful challenge.

The AMD RDNA 4 GPUs are expected to launch sometime in 2025 as part of the Radeon RX 8000 line of graphics cards. The first samples have started to appear on Geekbench, providing the first glimpses of what the new chips might be capable of.



The GPU has the Device ID of GFX1201, identifying it as the Navi 48 SKU, the larger of the two Navi 4X dies. This GPU is listed as having 28 compute units, which if RDNA4 uses the same configuration as its predecessor, will equal 56 compute units in total.

The Clock Speed of the Radeon RX 8000 is configured to 2.1 GHz. The currently available RDNA 4 GPUs can boost up to 2.6 GHz easily. The RDNA 4 chips are expected to use an improved node along with new architecture, so these numbers are likely from early testing phases, and higher speeds will be apparent closer to launch.

For memory, the Radeon RX 8000 is listed as having 16 GB of VRAM, equivalent to the existing RX 7800 XT and RX 7900 GRE. This is confirmation of a 256-bit bus interface. Though it is expected that some lower-end configurations will use 192-bit bus interfaces, with 12 GB of VRAM.

Previous reports from outlets such as WCCFTech indicated that AMD will utilise GDDR6 for for RDNA 4 lineup, clocked as 18 Gpbs.

Performance figures for the leaked Radeon RX 8000 were posted, but the figures are unlikely to reflect the final capabilities of the GPU, considering the early stage of the GPU. More accurate results will be forthcoming as the card nears launch.