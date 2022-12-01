600Hz gaming laptop spotted at Chinese display expo

Dexerto's Hardware and Deals writer. A lover of bad games and beige PCs, he has found himself writing about these things for over a decade. You can get in touch with him over email: joel.loynds@dexerto.com.

BOE, the company behind the 500Hz monitor earlier this year, has wowed attendees at the World Display Industry Conference with a 600Hz laptop.

Earlier this year, BOE unveiled a 500Hz refresh rate monitor, the first of its kind. However, the panel hasn’t reached consumers just yet and appears to have already been superseded by a new endeavor.

According to IT Home, a Chinese tech publication, a 600Hz-enabled laptop was on display. While the images provided aren’t great. It’s also unlikely that we’ll se something official. However, the intention for this laptop panel is to provide as smooth an experience as possible for esports.

The laptop in question appears to be running an Nvidia RTX chip, as well as a Ryzen 6000 CPU.

This isn’t all that BOE showed off at the conference, with foldable OLED displays and a 165Hz 34-inch Mini-LED gaming monitor, which appears to be gunning for the LG C1’s gaming crown.

Don’t expect it to come out soon

BOE’s 500Hz and 600Hz technology have yet to hit the mainstream, and with only a few blurry photos to go off, there’s little information as to when it could potentially be released.

A lot of these conferences will show off concepts, either functional or theoretical, with no intention of producing a product themselves. It will presumably be some time before we experience the smoothness of 600Hz in a laptop.

The 500Hz display had a top resolution of 1080p, which aligns with where high refresh rate gaming monitors currently sit.

Currently, the highest refresh rate you can access on a laptop, or screen, is 360Hz at 1440p. We featured that in our fastest esports build, where combining it with Nvidia Reflex changed how we play, as well as pushing games like Overwatch 2 to 470FPS.

BOE is one of the largest manufacturers of displays, now supplying Apple with their OLED displays for the iPhone. They also intend to best LG as one of the largest flat-panel producers in the world.