LG unveils top-spec Ultragear 27-inch, 240Hz OLED gaming monitor

Dexerto's Hardware Editor. His usual day involves tinkering with gaming hardware and sniffing out the latest hardware news. He also enjoys retro gaming and watching weird kung-fu movies. Get in touch via email at sayem.ahmed@dexerto.com.

LG has announced a 27-inch Ultragrar gaming monitor. Sporting an OLED panel, 240Hz refresh rate, and a 1440p resolution, it has some heads turning.

Getting the best gaming monitors can be a bit of a chore, but LG has made that decision much easier with the advent of its newest gaming monitor. The LG UltraGear OLED 27GR95QE sports a litany of cutting-edge features while coming in at an attractive $999 price point.

The panel is OLED, allowing for deep color reproduction, and a stunning contrast ratio. It also has full HDR10 support, and a wicked-fast 240Hz refresh rate while sporting a 1440p panel.

You’ll have two HDMI 2.1 ports, a DisplayPort 1.4 port, and USB 3.0 around the back. Curiously enough, it also has an internal speaker and mic.

Perfect for new-gen GPUs

If you are planning on picking up an RTX 40-series card like the 4080 or 4090. This monitor will be pretty much perfect for it. With AMD’s RDNA 3-based RX 7900 XT and XTX on the way, it could be an attractive option. It’s not every day that you see an OLED panel that can also handle 240Hz, making it incredibly unique. If the OLED panel is anything like LG’s excellent OLED TVs, then you can expect stunning performance from this, too.

As more titles reach higher framerates on both PC and Console, picking up a monitor that not only looks great, but also boasts a high refresh rate could be the answer that desk-based gamers have searching for.

At $999, it keeps itself under that crucial $1000 threshold which can turn so many consumers off, too. It has all the VESA bells and whistles for mounting up, so color us incredibly excited to test this one for ourselves. It’s not quite got the same refresh rate as the ASUS PG27AQN that we used in our fastest esports gaming PC build, but it does have that tasty, tasty OLED panel.

Make no mistake, this monitor is going to be an absolute doorbuster. After monitor tech has generally stagnated over the last few years, it’s incredibly exciting to see MiniLED, OLED, and more finally become accessible to PC gamers.

