Nvidia RTX 5060 Laptop GPU poised for big efficiency boost

A Chinese computer company has leaked some interesting information on what we can expect from the laptop version of the RTX 5060.

Shenzhen Hasee Computer Co is a Chinese company that produces laptops, mini-PCs, and desktops. It is in a good position to have plenty of insider knowledge about the next generation of Nvidia graphics cards.

During a meeting with the media, Wu Haijun, the Chairman of the company revealed that the laptop versions of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 graphics cards will need only 115W of power. This is compared to the 140W needed by the current RTX 40 series.

The chairman also revealed that the laptop editions of the RTX 50 series will utilize GDDR7 memory for the VRAM, as reported by Golden Pig Upgrades.

It is expected that the high-end GN22-X11 and X9 SKUs of the RTX 50 series will have a 175W TGP, in line with the current GN21 RTX 40 series. The mid-range to low-end models are expected to be considerably more efficient, limited to 115W.

The max TGP will not apply to every laptop, however, as it only applies to the ‘top-of-the-line’ specs for each SKU, something Nvidia calls the ‘Max-P’ variant.

The laptop version of the RTX 5060 retains the memory bus, which matches the RTX 4060 with a 128-bit width. This suggests that the RTX 5060 will have 8GB of GDRR7 memory.

The mobile versions of the RTX 50 series are expected to feature the GB203, GB205, GB206, and GB207. This equates to the RTX 5080 at the top end down to either the RTX 5050 or RTX 5030 on the budget side.

The most powerful chip, the GB202 is believed to be reserved for the RTX 5090 and will have an enhanced memory bus of 512-bits. However, this chip is unlikely to be used in a laptop configuration.