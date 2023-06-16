Street Fighter 6 ranked mode explained

Street Fighter 6 has a deep and intricately developed competitive mode called Ranked. Here is a guide to how all the ranks and how it works in this game.

The true definition of skill in Street Fighter 6, just like any other game featuring a PvP mode is the online rank of a player. The higher your rank is, the more you will be revered and respected within the community.

Naturally, being a fighting game, ranking up in Street Fighter 6 is infinitely more difficult. This is because there is no hand-holding or blame game involved and what rank you get placed in depends solely on your performance.

Article continues after ad

In Street Fighter 6, there are a wide array of ranks that will define your skill as a player. Here is everything that you need to know regarding the ranked mode in CAPCOM‘s next-generation fighting game.

Contents

CAPCOM A brief discussion of ranks in Street Fighter 6

Street Fighter 6 ranked distribution explained

The ranked mode in Street Fighter 6 can be accessed in two ways. One is through Fighting Grounds and the second is by turning on Ranked matchmaking while you are in Battle Hub. Regardless of the step, you will be put into the same Ranked mode, featuring the following rank tiers:

Article continues after ad

Rookie

Iron

Bronze

Silver

Gold

Platinum

Diamond

Master

Each of these ranks is divided into five tiers and you need to go across all of them before ranking up. This rule is applicable until Diamond. Once you hit Master, you have reached the pinnacle of ranks and you will be placed on a leaderboard featuring the best in the world.

How does placement work in Street Fighter 6?

CAPCOM The tier of difficulty you choose will define your placement matches in Street Fighter 6

Ranked placement in Street Fighter 6 is a bit different when compared to other games. The first time you hit the Ranked button, you will be asked to select a difficulty tier. The tiers are as follows:

Article continues after ad

Beginner

Novice

Intermediate

Advanced

You need to select one of these four depending on how confident you are when it comes to skill. Once the selection is complete, your ranked journey will begin. You will have to play 10 placement games before getting a rank.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The kind of players you face will depend upon the tier you end up choosing. Apart from that, every character has its own rank. This means if you reached Diamond with Chun Li, does not mean you will be in the same rank as Juri.

Article continues after ad

You need to play ranked with every character you pick, which makes the ranked mode even more difficult.

How do win streaks work in Street Fighter 6?

CAPCOM The higher you rank up, the harder it becomes

Every rank in Street Fighter 6 has certain variables. In some ranks, win streaks are enabled, while in others they are not. These are the variables you need to remember when it comes to the ranks in Street Fighter 6:

Ranks Variables Rookie Win Streak Bonus: Yes League Point Loss on Defeat: No Iron-Gold Win Streak Bonus: Yes League Demotion: No One-time Rank down Protection: Yes Platinum-Diamond Win Streak Bonus: No League Demotion: Yes One-time Rank Down Protection: Yes Master Win Streak Bonus: No League Demotion: No

It is quite clear that the higher you go, the harder it becomes to hold onto your rank. Hence, improving your performance is important as you go higher up. However, there is no rank decay, which means if you are placed in Diamond and stop playing ranked, you will stay there indefinitely.

Article continues after ad

Hence, this concludes our guide to ranks in Street Fighter 6. If you found it informative, please check out some of our other Street Fighter guides at Dexerto.

Best controllers for Street Fighter 6 | Can you change the difficulty level of Street Fighter 6 World Tour? | How to unlock classic costumes in Street Fighter 6 | How to increase your bond in Street Fighter 6 World Tour? | Street Fighter 6 Achievements & Trophies | How to get Fighter Coins in Street Fighter 6 | How many chapters in Street Fighter 6 World Tour Mode? | How long is Street Fighter 6’s World Tour mode? | Street Fighter 6: How to change between Day and Night in World Tour