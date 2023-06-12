Street Fighter 6 Fighting Pass: Rewards, how to unlock, more

Street Fighter 6’s brand new Battle Pass, called a ‘Fighting Pass,’ was officially revealed on June 12, 2023. Here are all the details regarding this Fighting Pass and everything that you can get from it in the game.

Street Fighter, in the past, never had a battle pass. Although the iconic fighting game series boasted content passes for releases like SFV (where players could nab new characters and costumes), the concept of a battle pass as we know it was never introduced to the franchise until now. However, Street Fighter 6 is going to have one – and it got revealed shortly after the game’s release.

As it happens, this battle pass – or, Fighting Pass as they are calling it – is fairly inexpensive and mostly consists of cosmetic rewards for the players.

Here is everything that you need to know about the Fighting Pass, including its rewards, unlock options, and other details.

Contents

Street Fighter 6 Fighting Pass: Rewards

The Street Fighter 6 Fighting Pass has been divided into a free category and a premium category. The free category can be accessed by anyone, but the Premium category will cost money.

The rewards you can obtain from both have been listed below:

Tier Free Premium 1 None Legendary Wings Game 2 Rental Fighter Daring Summer Swimsuit (Top) Avatar Clothing 3 Rental Fighter Sticker 4 None Sea Dweller Title 5 Sticker Cammy Stage I Music 6 None Daring Summer Swimsuit (Bottom) Avatar Clothing 7 None Smack In-game Camera Frame 8 Floating in the Ocean Device Background Hot Fighter Summer Title 9 None Sticker 10 None Inner Tube Avatar Clothing 11 Fireworks Camera Frame Dee Jay’s Stage I Music 12 None Avatar Action Uninhibited Dance 13 None Sticker 14 Alluring Mermaid Title Rash Guard (Top) Avatar Clothing 15 None Summer Glow in-game Device Background 16 None Sticker 17 Cheer 3 Avatar Action T.Hawk Stage I Music 18 None Sticker 19 None Rash Guard (Bottom) Avatar Clothing 20 Inner Tube Alpha Sun’s Out Guns Out Title 21 None Fighter Coins x 10 22 None Fighter Coins x 10 23 None Fighter Coins x 10 24 None Fighter Coins x 10 25 None Fighter Coins x 10 26 None Fighter Coins x 10 27 None Fighter Coins x 20 28 None Fighter Coins x 20 29 None Fighter Coins x 50 30 None Fighter Coins x 100

Street Fighter 6 Fighting Pass: How to Access

CAPCOM The Street Fighter 6 Fighting Pass can be accessed from the main menu

The Fighting Pass can be accessed from the Rewards section in the Main Menu.

Street Fighter 6 Fighting Pass: How to Unlock

The Fighting Pass will have two sections. The free section will remain unlocked, and you can obtain those rewards by leveling up your Fighting Pass.

The premier section will require 250 Fighter Coins to unlock. Additionally, if you want to skip 10 tiers, you will need to spend 600 Fighter Coins.

Street Fighter 6 Fighting Pass: How to Level up

CAPCOM You will need Kudos to level up Street Fighter 6 Battle Pass

The Fighting Pass can be leveled up by completing daily challenges. The challenges can be found in the tab adjacent to the Fighting Pass. Completing challenges will grant you Kudos, which in turn, will be the points required to upgrade the Fighting Pass.

The Fighting Pass started on June 12, 2023, and will be available till July 3, 2023. Hence, you have less than one month to complete the pass and claim the rewards. However, since it is only 30 tiers, you can complete it simply by completing the daily and weekly challenges.

This is all you need to know regarding Street Fighter 6 Fighting Pass. If you found this informative, then please look into some of our other Street Fighter 6 guides.

