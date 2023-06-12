Street Fighter 6 Fighting Pass: Rewards, how to unlock, more
Street Fighter 6’s brand new Battle Pass, called a ‘Fighting Pass,’ was officially revealed on June 12, 2023. Here are all the details regarding this Fighting Pass and everything that you can get from it in the game.
Street Fighter, in the past, never had a battle pass. Although the iconic fighting game series boasted content passes for releases like SFV (where players could nab new characters and costumes), the concept of a battle pass as we know it was never introduced to the franchise until now. However, Street Fighter 6 is going to have one – and it got revealed shortly after the game’s release.
As it happens, this battle pass – or, Fighting Pass as they are calling it – is fairly inexpensive and mostly consists of cosmetic rewards for the players.
Here is everything that you need to know about the Fighting Pass, including its rewards, unlock options, and other details.
Contents
- Fighting Pass Rewards
- Fighting Pass Access
- Fighting Pass Unlock
- Fighting Pass Level Up
- Fighting Pass Dates
Street Fighter 6 Fighting Pass: Rewards
The Street Fighter 6 Fighting Pass has been divided into a free category and a premium category. The free category can be accessed by anyone, but the Premium category will cost money.
The rewards you can obtain from both have been listed below:
|Tier
|Free
|Premium
|1
|None
|Legendary Wings Game
|2
|Rental Fighter
|Daring Summer Swimsuit (Top) Avatar Clothing
|3
|Rental Fighter
|Sticker
|4
|None
|Sea Dweller Title
|5
|Sticker
|Cammy Stage I Music
|6
|None
|Daring Summer Swimsuit (Bottom) Avatar Clothing
|7
|None
|Smack In-game Camera Frame
|8
|Floating in the Ocean Device Background
|Hot Fighter Summer Title
|9
|None
|Sticker
|10
|None
|Inner Tube Avatar Clothing
|11
|Fireworks Camera Frame
|Dee Jay’s Stage I Music
|12
|None
|Avatar Action Uninhibited Dance
|13
|None
|Sticker
|14
|Alluring Mermaid Title
|Rash Guard (Top) Avatar Clothing
|15
|None
|Summer Glow in-game Device Background
|16
|None
|Sticker
|17
|Cheer 3 Avatar Action
|T.Hawk Stage I Music
|18
|None
|Sticker
|19
|None
|Rash Guard (Bottom) Avatar Clothing
|20
|Inner Tube Alpha
|Sun’s Out Guns Out Title
|21
|None
|Fighter Coins x 10
|22
|None
|Fighter Coins x 10
|23
|None
|Fighter Coins x 10
|24
|None
|Fighter Coins x 10
|25
|None
|Fighter Coins x 10
|26
|None
|Fighter Coins x 10
|27
|None
|Fighter Coins x 20
|28
|None
|Fighter Coins x 20
|29
|None
|Fighter Coins x 50
|30
|None
|Fighter Coins x 100
Street Fighter 6 Fighting Pass: How to Access
The Fighting Pass can be accessed from the Rewards section in the Main Menu.
Street Fighter 6 Fighting Pass: How to Unlock
The Fighting Pass will have two sections. The free section will remain unlocked, and you can obtain those rewards by leveling up your Fighting Pass.
The premier section will require 250 Fighter Coins to unlock. Additionally, if you want to skip 10 tiers, you will need to spend 600 Fighter Coins.
Street Fighter 6 Fighting Pass: How to Level up
The Fighting Pass can be leveled up by completing daily challenges. The challenges can be found in the tab adjacent to the Fighting Pass. Completing challenges will grant you Kudos, which in turn, will be the points required to upgrade the Fighting Pass.
Street Fighter 6 Fighting Pass: Dates
The Fighting Pass started on June 12, 2023, and will be available till July 3, 2023. Hence, you have less than one month to complete the pass and claim the rewards. However, since it is only 30 tiers, you can complete it simply by completing the daily and weekly challenges.
This is all you need to know regarding Street Fighter 6 Fighting Pass. If you found this informative, then please look into some of our other Street Fighter 6 guides.
