Street Fighter 6 Fighting Pass: Rewards, how to unlock, more

A screenshot of Street Fighter 6 Fighting PassCAPCOM

Street Fighter 6’s brand new Battle Pass, called a ‘Fighting Pass,’ was officially revealed on June 12, 2023. Here are all the details regarding this Fighting Pass and everything that you can get from it in the game.

Street Fighter, in the past, never had a battle pass. Although the iconic fighting game series boasted content passes for releases like SFV (where players could nab new characters and costumes), the concept of a battle pass as we know it was never introduced to the franchise until now. However, Street Fighter 6 is going to have one – and it got revealed shortly after the game’s release.

As it happens, this battle pass – or, Fighting Pass as they are calling it – is fairly inexpensive and mostly consists of cosmetic rewards for the players.

Here is everything that you need to know about the Fighting Pass, including its rewards, unlock options, and other details.

Contents

Street Fighter 6 Fighting Pass: Rewards

The Street Fighter 6 Fighting Pass has been divided into a free category and a premium category. The free category can be accessed by anyone, but the Premium category will cost money.

The rewards you can obtain from both have been listed below:

TierFreePremium
1NoneLegendary Wings Game
2Rental FighterDaring Summer Swimsuit (Top) Avatar Clothing
3Rental FighterSticker
4NoneSea Dweller Title
5StickerCammy Stage I Music
6NoneDaring Summer Swimsuit (Bottom) Avatar Clothing
7NoneSmack In-game Camera Frame
8Floating in the Ocean Device BackgroundHot Fighter Summer Title
9NoneSticker
10NoneInner Tube Avatar Clothing
11Fireworks Camera FrameDee Jay’s Stage I Music
12NoneAvatar Action Uninhibited Dance
13NoneSticker
14Alluring Mermaid TitleRash Guard (Top) Avatar Clothing
15NoneSummer Glow in-game Device Background
16NoneSticker
17Cheer 3 Avatar ActionT.Hawk Stage I Music
18NoneSticker
19NoneRash Guard (Bottom) Avatar Clothing
20Inner Tube AlphaSun’s Out Guns Out Title
21NoneFighter Coins x 10
22NoneFighter Coins x 10
23NoneFighter Coins x 10
24NoneFighter Coins x 10
25NoneFighter Coins x 10
26NoneFighter Coins x 10
27NoneFighter Coins x 20
28NoneFighter Coins x 20
29NoneFighter Coins x 50
30NoneFighter Coins x 100

Street Fighter 6 Fighting Pass: How to Access

A screenshot of the Street Fighter 6 Fighting PassCAPCOM
The Street Fighter 6 Fighting Pass can be accessed from the main menu

The Fighting Pass can be accessed from the Rewards section in the Main Menu.

Street Fighter 6 Fighting Pass: How to Unlock

The Fighting Pass will have two sections. The free section will remain unlocked, and you can obtain those rewards by leveling up your Fighting Pass.

The premier section will require 250 Fighter Coins to unlock. Additionally, if you want to skip 10 tiers, you will need to spend 600 Fighter Coins.

Street Fighter 6 Fighting Pass: How to Level up

A screenshot of Kudos in Street Fighter 6CAPCOM
You will need Kudos to level up Street Fighter 6 Battle Pass

The Fighting Pass can be leveled up by completing daily challenges. The challenges can be found in the tab adjacent to the Fighting Pass. Completing challenges will grant you Kudos, which in turn, will be the points required to upgrade the Fighting Pass.

Street Fighter 6 Fighting Pass: Dates

The Fighting Pass started on June 12, 2023, and will be available till July 3, 2023. Hence, you have less than one month to complete the pass and claim the rewards. However, since it is only 30 tiers, you can complete it simply by completing the daily and weekly challenges.

This is all you need to know regarding Street Fighter 6 Fighting Pass. If you found this informative, then please look into some of our other Street Fighter 6 guides.

Street Fighter 6