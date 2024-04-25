GamingStellar Blade

Stellar Blade: Where to find the Holiday Rabbit suit

Sam Smith
Stellar Blade: Holiday Rabbit suitShift Up

Stellar Blade features a variety of fun suits to dress Eve up in, some entirely practical, some less so. Here’s where to find the Holiday Rabbit suit in Stellar Blade.

Among the slick-looking sci-fi costumes you find for Eve in Stellar Blade, some are less serious and are purely designed to be fun, like Eve’s Blue Monsoon bikini outfit. The Holiday Rabbit is one such suit in the game.

This bunny-themed gear kits Eve out with a pair of fluffy ears and a cottontail to boot, making for an incredibly cute look. While some suits need to be purchased from vendors, many others can be found in the wild. Here’s where to find the Holiday Rabbit suit in Stellar Blade.

stellar blade holiday rabbitShift Up
The Holiday Rabbit suit doesn’t offer much protection, but it’s better than the Skin Suit.

Where to find the Holiday Rabbit suit

To find the Holiday Rabbit suit, make your way to the top northeastern part of the Wasteland. You can fast-travel to the Scrap Yard and hug the wall traveling east until you get to part of the map that looks like a number 3 in reverse.

You’ll need to fight off two robot enemies in quick succession. Be careful, as one is an Ancient Robot and these guys can be tough to kill, especially when they’re backed up by one of the robots that shoot missiles. Try to kill them separately so you don’t have to battle them both at the same time.

Once they’re both dead, you’ll be able to explore the area safely and find the costume.

holiday rabbit suit locationShift Up
Here’s exactly where to find the Holiday Rabbit suit in Stellar Blade.

Facing north, you’ll see a large orange arrow pointing to an area that’s a dead end with a broken piece of road off in the distance. Head through this entrance, to face another two robots, take them out and you’ll see a glowing orange crate that’s hard to miss. Inside is the Holiday Rabbit suit.

Before you can wear it though, you’ll need to activate it using Vitcoin at your Repair Box, so head back to camp and do this when you’re ready. As far as protection goes, the suit only offers three stars, but that’s the same as most of the other suits you’ve unlocked at this point.

So if you fancy dressing up Eve in swimwear that gives her a fluffy bunny tail, this will be the outfit for you.

