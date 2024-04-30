Stellar Blade Eve VA voices this beloved Baldur’s Gate 3 character

Stellar Blade is filled with a colorful cast of characters and talented voice actors, but Baldur’s Gate 3 players may have noticed that Eve’s English VA may sound a little familiar.

Stellar Blade is finally out in the wild and it has caused quite a stir within the gaming community. This is largely down to the game’s protagonist, Eve, who Shift Up has spent a lot of time creating.

Not only is Eve modeled after a famous South Korean model, but the deadly Android also has some famous VAs that voice her. This is specifically true for Eve’s English VA, who will be familiar to Baldur’s Gate 3 fans.

If you’ve been playing Stellar Blade with the English dub and you’re a fan of Baldur’s Gate 3, then chances are you’ve noticed some familiar voices. Well, the first and most poignant is that of Eve’s English VA, Rebecca Hanssen, who voiced Alfira – the beloved Tiefling bard who famously had trouble finding inspiration to complete her song.

Players could famously choose to save Alfira or silence her singing for good, should they not wish to keep her around. Well, in her latest role, Rebecca Hanssen proudly takes the lead, using her excellent talents to bring Eve to life.

SHIFT UP / Larian Studios Eve and Alfira share the same English VA.

It’s not just Eve who shares a Baldur’s Gate 3 voice actor connection as Rosie Jones, the voice behind BG3’s Cilarea, Cirian, Bex, and more voices Lily in Stellar Blade. Raven’s voice actor, Diana Bermudez, has also been involved in BG3 when she was cast as Dream Visitor and The Guardian.

So, if you’re a fan of BG3 and you’ve been scratching your head over why Stellar Blade’s cast sounds so familiar, then this is likely the reason why. While Eve may not be known for her singing voice when compared to Alfira, Rebecca Hanssen has certainly done a great job of portraying Eve’s determination to slay the Naytiba threat.

