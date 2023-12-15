Baldur’s Gate 3 players argue case for NPC to become playable

Baldur’s Gate 3 fans want a certain NPC to join the party, as she fills a big character class role in the roster.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has all of the character classes from the Dungeons & Dragons 5E Player’s Handbook, which you can give to your main character. You can also respec a party member to change their character class to something else.

Some fans are annoyed that not all character classes are represented among the recruitable party members, as there are no Bards, Monks, or Sorcerers among the group. This is especially annoying, as two Druids can be hired to join the group.

There is one NPC in the game which feels like a natural fit for a Baldur’s Gate 3 party member, as she fills a missing role in the class roster, has a great look, is encountered early in the story, and has a reason to hit the road as an adventurer.

Larian Studios

Baldur’s Gate 3 players want Alfira to become a playable Bard party member

A user on the Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit created a thread that asked fans which NPC should be bumped up to playable character status to fill one of the three missing class roles. The most popular choice for the Bard was Alfira, the Tiefling musician who is encountered in the Druid’s Grove in Act I.

“Bard: Alfira is pretty obvious. Also unique in that she has an NPC romance arc rather than being playersexual,” one user wrote, while another said, “Alfira not being a bard companion is a crime.”

A few people also suggested Volo as a Bard in Baldur’s Gate 3. The main issue with Volo is that he’s one of the most famous characters in the Forgotten Realms D&D campaign setting, so his presence would overshadow the other party members who debuted in the game.

Alfira does have a specific role in the Dark Urge Origin playthrough that could affect her chances, as it’s possible for the player to kill her. However, the game accounts for this as another character will replace Alfira if she’s incapacitated, so she could still fit as a party member in a Dark Urge run.

Alfira fills the Bard role perfectly, with a long-running character arc that makes her a great fit for the party. It also wouldn’t be the first time an NPC got bumped up, as Halsin was also an NPC in the Early Access version of the game, so Alfira could receive the same treatment and become a player character.