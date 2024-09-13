These Baldur’s Gate 3 couples are canon according to Karlach’s VA

The voice of Karlach in Baldur’s Gate 3, Samantha Béart, has shared who she thinks counts among the canon couples.

Since the game’s launch, BG3 players have argued about which pairings should be considered canon romances. Characters such as Karlach, Shadowheart, Wyll, and Astarion typically garner mention in these discussions.

But what do the actors think about the love – or lack thereof – between their characters? Dexerto production Fall Damage, which has interviewed several Baldur’s Gate 3 actors in the past, posed such a question to Karlach herself, Samantha Béart.

When asked who the canon couples among Baldur’s Gate 3’s playable characters are, Béart answered as follows: “Wyll and Karlach, I think. Gale and Astarion are pretty popular. Shadowheart and Lae’zel, obviously – enemies-to-lovers.”

(segment begins at 3:33)

As mentioned in the Karlach VA’s response, many fans do consider Karlach and Wyll a canon romantic pairing. However, a contingent of players disagrees with this particular ship, thinking the two work better when depicted as platonic friends.

Astarion with Gale represents another fan-favorite union, evidenced by players breaking down the pros and cons of playing one while romancing the other. After all, entire Reddit threads and forum posts have been dedicated to detailing the best paths for the optimal Gale/Astarion playthrough.

And, of course, the coupling of Shadowheart and Lae’zel gets plenty of love from the Baldur’s Gate 3 community. Most notably, their enemies-to-lovers dynamic serves as the driving force behind this favored union, so it’s no wonder Samantha Béart name-dropped these two as a canon romance.

Players can choose from a wide range of relationship options throughout the adventure. But it is clear that even the voice cast likes to play favorites, considering Lae’zel voice actor Devora Wilde also went with her character and Shadowheart as a canon couple during her sit down with Fall Damage.