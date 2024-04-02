How to dodge & parry in the Stellar Blade demo

If you’re trying out the Stellar Blade demo and can’t figure out how to dodge and parry enemies, here’s everything you need to know.

Stellar Blade is the upcoming PS5-exclusive action-adventure title from Shift Up set in a post-apocalyptic Earth where the human civilization lost a war against alien invaders known as Naytiba. Thanks to the devs, you can now get a taste of the game through a demo before its full release later in April.

Similar to other hack-and-slash games, Stellar Blade’s world looms with a variety of enemies that specialize in different types of attacks. And in order to counter them, you must know when and how to dodge and parry perfectly.

Article continues after ad

So, here’s everything you need to know about dodging and parrying in the Stellar Blade demo.

SHIFT UP CORPORATION Stellar Blade has different monsters with unique attack combinations.

Dodge and Parry in the Stellar Blade demo explained

In the Stellar Blade demo, dodge and parry go hand-in-hand. Thankfully, you get four colored cues when a certain enemy is about to attack and they go by:

Article continues after ad

Blue : Enemies will try to grab you, dodge it

: Enemies will try to grab you, dodge it Purple : Boss attacks, dodge them

: Boss attacks, dodge them Red : Fast attacks, parry them

: Fast attacks, parry them Yellow: Slow attacks, simply dodge them

How to dodge in the Stellar Blade demo

To perfectly dodge in the Stellar Blade demo, press the Circle button on your DualSense controller.

You may also dodge an incoming attack simply by moving out of the way but that is only possible when attacks are slower and have a Yellow cue.

You must remember that enemies don’t attack as soon as the color cue flashes and only attack after a second. So, if you press the Circle button as soon as the color pops, you may end up getting the dodge timing wrong and end up taking damage.

Article continues after ad

SHIFT UP Getting used to dodging and parrying in Stellar Blade will take some time.

This mechanic is something you need to get used to and you can perfect it only by progressing through the game.

How to parry in the Stellar Blade demo

Press the L1 button to parry in the Stellar Blade demo. Parrying is the right way to save yourself from taking damage when attacks are fast, and Red cued.

This means these types of attacks leave you with the least reaction time to dodge so parrying them is the ideal route to take.

Article continues after ad

All Stellar Blade outfits | Stellar Blade pre-order bonuses | Is Stellar Blade coming to Xbox & PC? | How long is Stellar Blade? | When is Stellar Blade out?