Starfield Shattered Space The Duel walkthrough: Who should you tranquilize?

You’re wandering through Starfield’s Shattered Space main city, Dazra, minding your own business, when you stumble upon two brothers screaming at each other.

It turns out that Amila, the younger, scrappier brother, has tried to sell their mother’s ashes for some quick cash. His older brother, Borhal, is predictably furious and challenges Amila to a duel to the death. To make things even messier, their sister Danika ropes you in as Amila’s second.

Your job is to try to talk them out of it. Spoiler alert: they’re dead set on the duel, so you’re stuck with the mess. Luckily, Danika slips you a tranquilizer, leaving you with a tough decision: tranquilize one, both, or neither?

Should you tranquilize Amila, Borhal, both, or neither?

Dexerto/Bethesda So, we can’t tranquilize Danika?

No matter what you do, this family drama is heading for a crash landing. Your choice can be either to knock out one brother, both, or let them hash it out the old-fashioned way.

Whatever you choose, someone’s going to be unhappy, so let’s explore the messy consequences.

Tranquilize both : This is the “everyone lives, but no one’s happy” option. You shoot both brothers up with tranquilizers, and Danika thanks you for the temporary peace. However, they only get over their fight for a short while. There’s even a sneaky suggestion that the tranquilizer might be poison. You get a nice 4000 credits for your trouble, but the family feud is far from over.

: This is the “everyone lives, but no one’s happy” option. You shoot both brothers up with tranquilizers, and Danika thanks you for the temporary peace. However, they only get over their fight for a short while. There’s even a sneaky suggestion that the tranquilizer might be poison. You get a nice 4000 credits for your trouble, but the family feud is far from over. Tranquilize neither : If you’re in a no-nonsense mood and let them duke it out, Borhal wins and Amila dies. It’s brutal, and Danika’s grief is palpable. But hey, you walk away with 5000 credits and one less whiny brother in Dazra.

: If you’re in a no-nonsense mood and let them duke it out, Borhal wins and Amila dies. It’s brutal, and Danika’s grief is palpable. But hey, you walk away with 5000 credits and one less whiny brother in Dazra. Tranquilize Amila : Borhal wins, and Amila dies – the same tragic outcome as letting them fight. Danika’s devastated, Borhal’s victorious, but then guilt creeps in. You still get 5000 credits, so there’s that.

: Borhal wins, and Amila dies – the same tragic outcome as letting them fight. Danika’s devastated, Borhal’s victorious, but then guilt creeps in. You still get 5000 credits, so there’s that. Tranquilize Borhal: This one’s a real mess. Amila wins by default, but he’s not exactly jumping for joy afterward. Danika’s furious you let Amila live, and you walk away with 5000 credits and a whole lot of awkward family tension.

The Duel: the best outcome

Dexerto/Bethesda Leave the fighting for tomorrow.

For peace of mind (and a nice chunk of change), tranquilizing both brothers seems the way to go. Sure, it’s a temporary fix, but at least everyone’s alive… for now.

If you loot Borhal’s corpse, in the outcome in which he dies, you can find a bottle of alcohol in his body, which shows that not everything is as it seems.

This is one of the many choices you make in Starfield, let alone in Shattered Space. If you’re in this Vaa’run adventure, check out the best weapons in the game and how to get the vehicle.