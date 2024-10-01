Starfield Shattered Space complete mission list: All campaign missions in main story

Starfield Shattered Space complete mission list: All campaign missions in main storyBethesda
Starfield has just released the game’s first major DLC, Shattered Space, so here’s our handy list of every campaign mission in the main story so you can check where you’re up to.
Bethesda’s latest science fiction RPG Starfield released its first DLC titled Shattered Space on September 30, 2024.
With many new quests, sidequests, enemies, and much more, there’s suddenly a whole range of new things to do when you hop into the game. This includes a main story questline that centers around House Va’Ruun.
Looking to learn about every mission in Starfield’s Shattered Space DLC? Here’s the full list.
How many Starfield Shattered Space missions are there?
There are a total of seven missions available in Starfield’s Shattered Space. What missions and the order you complete them in however may vary depending on what house you choose to align with.
Starfield Shattered Space campaign mission list
Here is a list of every mission in Starfield’s Shattered Space DLC, according to the achievements tied to them.
- Mission 1: What Remains
- Mission 2: The Promised, Broken
- Mission 3: Zealous Overreach
- Mission 4: Conflict in Conviction
- Mission 5: Exhuming the Past
- Mission 6: The Other Side
- Mission 7: The Scaled Citadel
Zealous Overreach, Conflict in Conviction, The Other Side, and Exhuming the Past can all be completed in any order, as they’ll depend on which house you choose to speak with first.
While the amount of missions seems small, it’s worth noting that there are quests in the main story that will require you to speak to the three houses within the DLC.
These houses will also offer you missions as well, increasing the number you’ll have to complete before finishing off the main story.
Of course outside of the main story, there are a tonne of other things to see and do, whether that be completing the numerous side quests, screwing around with new weapons or even just exploring the hand-crafted Va’ruun’kai and all that it has to offer.