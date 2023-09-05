Starfield fans praise small details for immersion: “no one does storytelling like Bethesda”

Many Starfield players are expressing appreciation for Bethesda’s choice to delay the game and taking their sweet time to pay attention to nailing small details.

We all know how much criticism some games have received in the past when players had to play an unfinished product despite spending their hard-earned money. Cyberpunk 2077 is perhaps the biggest example of that.

However, Bethesda decided to delay Starfield, pushing it from its originally-announced 2022 release date. Thanks to a new clip on Reddit, some players are appreciating the studio for using that time to focus on the details.

Starfield players are amused by Bethesda’s keen attention to detail

In the original Reddit post, a user shoots an NPC in an area that is part of the main storyline that contains a counter that clearly states “Hours Without Incident.” Once he shoots, the timer which initially stated “35” resets to “0” and it starts to get back up as time passes.

One player asked, “I wonder if you come back later, will it go up over time?” To this, another user replied, “Yeah it does.” Players found this hidden feature amusing, with one player stating, “Just Bethesda doing Bethesda things.”

After watching this clip, some players are glad that Bethesda decided not to rush Starfield. As one player said, “So damn glad for the delays now, game is great.”

Another user chimed in by saying “I love little details like this especially if there’s lots of little things like that throughout the game. There has to be sooo much stuff people have not seen yet as the game isn’t even out officially. Reminds me of Red Dead Redemption 2 where people still found new stuff long after release.”

Some users also confirmed that the timer shot back up to several hours after spending time doing missions and side quests. One player said, “Just had to go back for another side quest and mine was at 72 hours!”

Users find “Little details like this are so cool” and it goes a long way in creating a positive image of a game.

Starfield has its ups and downs, especially when it comes to its PC performance. But while that can be fixed by patches, proper attention to detail is something that not every developer can pull off so gracefully.