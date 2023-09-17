Starfield player shows what “aimbot” would look like in hilarious clip

A Starfield Twitch streamer has shown in an amusing clip what a cheat would be like if it was used in Bethesda’s space RPG.

Starfield launched with players finding various typical Bethesda bugs within the game, where streamer Shroud has even called for more bugs to be added to the game to give it more “charm.”

Despite Bethesda’s games having a history of being “bug-filled,” and popular with modders, their single-player open-world RPG games have tended to steer clear of cheats effecting their games.

Cheaters are more likely to be found in competitive multiplayer games, such as FPS titles, in order to give players unfair advantages against their opponents.

However, one player has hilariously shown an example of what cheats for Starfield would be if they were to feature in the game.

Starfield fans shows “aimbot” cheat if it was in the game

A user posted to the LivestreamFail subreddit, with the title “What aimbot in Starfield looks like.”

The clip shows a Twitch streamer who finds a beer pong table set up with cups as they pick up a ping pong ball and proceed to get ready to take a shot.

“Dude is playing beer pong out here, do you think I’ll make it in?” The streamer said to his viewers before perfectly throwing the ball as it bounced directly into the cup after just one attempt.

They can be heard shouting as they celebrate the remarkable shot, and Reddit comments have chimed in to praise the streamer.

“Dude! Wtf,” one said.

“Okay that’s impressive and I can see the potential fun of this once modders make it multiplayer,” another said.

“Most enjoyable Starfield mechanic,” a user said.

The expansive universe found in the space exploration game features over 1000 planets and has given what feels like endless items and objects for players to interact with.

Aside from picking up items to play beer pong, another player has found an ingenious way to blast through those tough emergency doors to make a quick getaway in Starfield.