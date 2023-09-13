Starfield player finds ingenious trick to get through emergency doors with ease

One Starfield player has discovered an easy way to break down emergency doors in style – by blasting your way through.

Passionate Starfield fans have been exploring the vast worlds of Bethesda’s space exploration game since its initial release on September 1.

While players have been busy traveling across the over 1000 planets stated to be in the game, they have come across various challenges along the way, such as lockpicking, puzzles, and enemies.

A regular occurrence is emergency doors that can be found scattered across the planets inside the various dungeons, which can be useful for a quick getaway.

Starfield player discovers clever emergency door trick

One player has thought up a whole new and fun way of getting through those tough doors for a much more thrilling exit.

The player shows their character picking up and placing a fuel container at the base of the door, before taking a step back from a safe distance and shooting it to cause an explosion that blasts the door off.

Although using a grenade or laser cutter would do the job just fine, it certainly provides a more blockbuster movie getaway.

In the Reddit thread, other players have commented praising the explosive method.

“That is awesome, thanks for the heads up!” One said.

“Sure beats lugging around a cutter,” a user said.

Perhaps more shockingly, some didn’t even know that you could go through emergency doors or let alone pick things up in the extensive game.

“I was today years old when I realized you can open them,” a commenter said.

Another player has found an ingenious way to easily get your hands on one of the best spacesuits in Starfield.