Shroud wishes for more Starfield bugs and immediately gets his wish granted

Starfield is finally here, and while the game’s launch has already proved to be controversial for reviewers, players are starting to sink their teeth into the gameplay.

As the latest release from Bethesda, there’s been a longstanding discussion over whether or not the game will contain the developers’ now-infamous bugs. Previous games have had strange ragdolls, odd facial animation, and tons of odd interactions that have given Bethesda titles a unique charm.

We’ve already seen some very odd stuff from Starfield, including ships taking off without the players piloting them. However, for Shroud, there haven’t been enough bugs, and he wished for the game to be a bit goofier during a recent stream.

Shroud wishes Starfield was “a little bit buggier”

During his Twitch stream, Shroud discussed why he liked Bethesda games so much, and why he wanted more glitches in Starfield.

He said: “I love Bethesda games. I love the charm that they have, they’re goofy, they’re f*cking bug-filled. To be honest, I wish there were more bugs in the game, there really aren’t that many, and it’s kind of annoying.

“Like, I wish there was more. This game is almost too polished for a Bethesda game. But that’s ok, that’s not a bad problem to have. I’d say that for them, that’s probably a dub. But for me, I wish it was a little bit buggier.”

Barely seconds after finishing his sentence, Shroud ran into a bug on the Mission Board menu that told him to repeat a quest that he had just finished.

While it probably wasn’t the funny kind of bug that Shroud had in mind, it was still perfect timing for the moment.

“I literally just did this. A bug? Speak of bugs and it will happen. I think I just found an infinite money glitch.”

