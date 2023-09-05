Cyberpunk 2077 dev calls out “unfair” Starfield comparison video

A Cyberpunk 2077 developer has called out a viral video that directly contrasts Starfield to CD Projekt’s own open-world RPG.

Starfield may have released to largely positive reviews, with both critics and players praising its customization and planetary exploration. However, with a game this size and magnitude, there are bound to be bugs and glitches from time to time – an area that Bethesda’s head of publishing defended in a recent interview.

Like most AAA titles that receive a lot of attention online, Starfield is the latest game to be thrust into the spotlight. This has led to streamers like Asmongold calling out the game’s “boring” planet exploration, while others in the community have stated it takes too long to get good.

Well, now players are using other open-world RPGs like Cyberpunk 2077 to show how Starfield’s world lacks detail.

Cyberpunk 2077 dev calls out “unfair” Starfield comparisons

Cyberpunk 2077 senior quest designer Patrick K Mills has responded to a viral video, which compares Starfield to Cyberpunk 2077. The video in question shows examples of how Starfield lacks the detail and realism shown in Cyberpunk 2077 – an area that Patrick finds both unfair and rather hypocritical.

“How times have changed,” said the developer. “This fake criticism is actively harmful to the way the audience interacts with the medium and I hate it, but it’s very funny to see after how many hundreds of these were made to ridicule Cyberpunk 2077.”

CD Projekt’s sci-fi RPG famously received a huge backlash online back in 2020, when it released game-breaking bugs and some whacky glitches. However, subsequent patches have rectified these issues, but it’s clear Patrick remembers just how negative the wider gaming community was towards Cyberpunk 2077.

It was during this time that many videos on social media cropped up and actively mocked the game’s glitches. There was even a fan-made video that ridiculed the PS4 version by making their own PS1 version of the game. So, It’s safe to say that Patrick has seen and heard it all.

In fact, the quest designer was keen to highlight just how “useless” the Starfield vs Cyberpunk debate is. “There’s no commentary, just a handful of features being compared,” said the developer. “What’s the meaning of this comparison? How does this relate to how I should feel about or experience these games? Useless criticism.”

