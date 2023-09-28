Starfield players claim Cyberpunk 2077 update proves “big gap” between games

Ever since the release of Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.0 and Phantom Liberty, Starfield players have spent some time diving into the latter. It seems like Starfield players feel there is a huge gap between the two games where Cyberpunk 2077 triumphs over the former in quite a few ways.

Cyberpunk 2077 had a disastrous launch back in 2020 and it took 3 years and an anime for the game to reach its full potential. Starfield on the other hand had a fairly decent launch where it received favorable reviews for the most part.

It is safe to say that initially the scope and depth of Starfield were being praised by all. However, after players returned to the revamped Cyberpunk 2077, they felt that the latter has a lot of things that are done in a much better way compared to how they have been executed in Starfield.

Starfield players feel that Cyberpunk 2077 has been an eye-opener

The discussion regarding the comparison between Starfield and Cyberpunk 2077 was initiated by a player named adrenareddit. They claim that even though they love Starfield, they felt Cyberpunk 2077 was much more immersive. According to the player, the NPCs, dialogues, AI, and in general the technology of Cyberpunk 2077 is much cleaner than Starfield.

This post received a favorable response from other players as it seems like the idea reciprocated. One such player commented, “Cyberpunk with the Sandbox RPG nature of a Bethesda game would be awesome”. Another player commented, “The animations and character models are 100% my biggest gripe with Starfield. Every animation sequence an NPC uses has a pause between it”.

One player also commented, “Cyberpunk is definitely a much more fluid game in many areas”. Lastly, a player commented, “Just closed down a feverishly exciting Cyberpunk session and couldn’t agree more. 140 hours in Starfield and liked it a lot”.

Therefore, it seems even though players enjoyed Starfield, Cyberpunk 2077 feels much more enjoyable. There have been quite a few complaints surrounding Starfield when it comes to the overall fluidity of the game.

It will be interesting to see how Bethesda handles this issue with future updates.