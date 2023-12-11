“Bored” Starfield players think the game needs “Cyberpunk-style 2.0 update”

Some Starfield fans are tiring of the game too quickly for their own liking. A perceived lack of content and some lingering frustrations with its mechanics have them calling for an overhaul.

Bethesda has a long-standing tradition of crafting massive games that you can spend thousands of hours in and Starfield is intended to have the same kind of longevity. Todd Howard recently revealed his team was planning five years ahead for new content.

Unfortunately, many players have issues with the game’s launch content that they feel warrant some changes. Players have previously complained of “boring” questlines and “half-baked” side content.

In a post on Starfield’s Subreddit, u/Ill_Key_7122 expressed that the game was in need of a “serious update”. Many players in the comments agreed with some even suggesting that a rework was needed.

u/Ill_Key_7122’s initial complaint stemmed more from what they perceive as a content drought and a lack of meaningful additions since launch. “I mean the game has been out for more than three months now. There is a limit to how long people can keep themselves occupied with something,” they reasoned.

Other users argued that the game’s existing content and mechanics also needed improvement. “I spent hundreds of hours in Skyrim prior to Dawnguard and Dragonborn. The problem isn’t a lack of continuous content, it’s that the base content didn’t reach those heights,” one player opined.

“I think Starfield really needs a Cyberpunk-style 2.0 update and expansion,” another said in response. “Just a complete top-to-bottom overhaul of many of the game’s mechanics and systems, along with a ton of new content.”

Other Starfield players noted that this style of frequent content updates was not Bethesda’s traditional way of operating. Many expressed that the game wasn’t intended to adhere to a live-service model and that if boredom had started to set in, perhaps it was time to “play something else”.

Bethesda Game Studios Not everyone is bored of Starfield. Some players have hit New Game+ 33.

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer recently said he wanted Starfield to emulate the success of Skyrim. “Our hope is that it is another game that’s around a decade plus longer, later after it launches, and people are still enjoying it,” Spencer explained.

Hopefully, these ambitions mean that frustrated players will see worthwhile changes and additions to Starfield. In the meantime, there’s always mods.