CohhCarnage explains why he’s baffled by Starfield vs Cyberpunk comparisons

Twitch streamer CohhCarnage has weighed in on the Starfield vs Cyberpunk 2077 debate, saying that he “can’t believe” the debate even exists.

Starfield has been one of 2023’s hottest releases along with Baldur’s Gate 3, improving upon Bethesda’s sandbox features while retaining fan-favorite aspects — like the notorious bucket-on-head glitch, which was originally introduced in Skyrim.

Cyberpunk 2077 was also another game to have fans as hyped as Starfield’s release, despite receiving shaky reviews after its initial launch. However, fans of both games haven’t been able to help but compare the two, with popular streamers like CohhCarnage weighing in on the debate.

CohhCarnage shocked at Starfield & Cyberpunk comparisons

The streamer was shocked that fans were comparing the two games. “I still can’t believe that people even mention this,” said CohhCarnage. “Don’t get me wrong, I like, I like Starfield. I like it. But there was this weird discussion going on.” He turned toward the green screen behind him.

Then, In a melodramatic gesture to the Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay behind him, showing the picturesque cityscape, he sarcastically asked, “really? Starfield is better than that?”

Cyberpunk 2077 wasn’t the most loved game at launch, with CD Projekt Red thinking “it became cool to dislike it,” but Starfield has enjoyed more positive release reviews from both fans and critics, with Dexerto calling it “A shining star threatening to become a black hole.”