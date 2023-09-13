‘Cyberpunk 2077 if it was made by Bethesda’ video pokes fun at Starfield

A Cyberpunk 2077 player has created a video that pokes fun at Bethesda’s space science-fiction game Starfield, whose launch has been deemed a triumph. In the video, they also demonstrated what Cyberpunk would appear like if it were developed by Bethesda.

The launch of Starfield, with its bold vision of interstellar travel, has been an important turning point for the gaming industry. However, it’s worth noting that the game has received its fair share of criticism.

Some players have expressed concerns regarding technical issues, shallow gameplay, and the narrative. Nonetheless, others have drawn comparisons to popular open-world games such as Cyberpunk 2077, which has steadily aged and become a player favorite.

Bethesda

One such Cyberpunk 2077 player has now converted that criticism into mockery by posting a video that pokes fun at Starfield, just right in time for the release of the Phantom Liberty DLC for the former. The video titled “If Bethesda made Cyberpunk 2077” has gained traction among both Starfield fans and critics. Here is what they have to say about it.

“If Bethesda made Cyberpunk 2077” video pokes fun at Starfield’s flaws

A user named Synth Potato uploaded a video to his X page featuring a scenario in which Bethesda had developed Cyberpunk 2077 instead of CD Projekt Red (CDPR). The clip pokes fun at the countless loading screens in Starfield, which players have harshly criticized for appearing at nearly every scene transition and object interaction.

Due to the ridiculous amount of loading screens that detract from the narrative and cut into the playtime, the user made a strong statement against Bethesda in comparison to Cyberpunk 2077’s seamless integration of different environments.

In the video, the user added a black screen almost every time the player entered a new environment, including leaving an apartment, riding in a lift, and entering a vehicle, which made the clip even funnier for players.

One such player called the game “A loading nightmare.” Another person commented, “It’s true. Starfield puts you through a bunch of loading screens but if you jump from the top of New Atlantis for example, the whole world loads seamlessly.”

However, supporters of Starfield came to save the day by calling out Cyberpunk 2077’s slow elevators. A similar user said, “The load screens are like 2 seconds though it’s still annoying but then waiting for like 30 seconds in an elevator was more annoying.” Someone else chimed in, “I hate elevator rides in Cyberpunk.”

While the banter between the two player communities continues to rage on, Phantom Liberty DLC for Cyberpunk 2077 releases later this month and CDPR fans are ready to take a ride back to Night City.