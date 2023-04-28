EA apologizes to Star Wars Jedi: Survivor players for PC performance issues

Amid ongoing PC performance problems, EA apologized to Star Wars Jedi: Survivor players impacted by the issue.

On April 28, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor finally hit shelves, and the highly anticipated sequel received glowing reviews. We labeled Respawn Entertainments’ latest series entry as “one of the best Star Wars games ever” in our review.

Unfortunatley, glaring performance issues plagued Jedi: Survivor during the pre-release review process. We noted that the game dipped below 60FPS on PS5 in performance mode, it took too long for textures to load in, and lighting and shadows were inconsistent.

Performance issues expanded beyond console users, as PC players review bombed the game on Steam due to performance issues. EA heard the complaints and issued an apology.

EA addresses Star Wars Jedi: Survivor performances woes

A turbulent launch day forced EA to face the music and apologize to Jedi: Survivor players.

“We are aware that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor isn’t performing to our standards for a percentage of our PC players, in particular those with high-end machines or certain specific configurations.”

The developers added that PC players using chipsets designed for Windows 11 experienced issues on Windows 10, and high-end GPUs on lower-performing CPUs also suffered frame loss issues. EA reassured players that the development team is “addressing these cases quickly.”

EA did not mention refunds, which some frustrated PC players demanded on Steam, and couldn’t confirm a timetable for when players could expect improvements.

“We are committed to fixing these issues as soon as possible, but each patch requires significant testing to ensure we don’t introduce new problems.”

“We will continue to monitor performance across all platforms and share update timing as soon as it is available.”

Hopefully, EA is able to roll out fixes before community members grow more aggravated over the state of the game.