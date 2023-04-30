Star Wars Jedi: Survivor bugs are turning players to the “dark side”

The buggy state of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is bringing players to the “dark side” with some bizarre visual bugs and hilariously well-timed game crashes.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is under fire for its technical state upon release, with poor game optimization on PC receiving a ton of attention from gamers who are having trouble getting the game to run. EA has since apologized and promised that fixes are coming but hasn’t provided a timetable for said fixes.

However, the technical issues don’t stop once you get the game going. As more and more players make headway in their playthroughs of the hotly anticipated Star Wars game, they’re noticing some bugs that are causing a disturbance in the Force.

Aside from game crashes, players are starting to spot some visual bugs that they can’t help but laugh at, with jokes being made about main character Cal Kestis being turned to the “dark side.”

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor players discover hilarious visual bugs

The story of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is one that sees Cal facing numerous challenges, many of which bring him dangerously close to the dark side of the force. It’s a struggle all Jedi face, and a core theme of the Star Wars series.

However, fans have found a great deal of visual bugs that are bringing him a little closer to the dark side. As one Star Wars fan quoted on a Reddit post of Cal’s legs bending backward, “The dark side of the force is a pathway to many abilities some consider to be unnatural.”

Other fans have noticed some interesting quirks with Cal’s facial animations, specifically that he tends to maintain a blank stare while getting eaten alive. It’s unclear whether or not that’s a bug at this point, but it’s a funny oversight nonetheless.

What is a bug is the fact that this player discovered using photo mode while in an animation that’d otherwise kill you will make the player immune to the damage. Neat but definitely not intended by the developers.

Also, game crashes have created some sitcom-level freeze frames of the game’s main characters in action. It’s definitely a bummer to lose some progress, but hard not to laugh at the game’s accidental comedy gold.

Ultimately, players are having fun with some relatively unobtrusive bugs and don’t seem to mind having a laugh here or there as long as they’re able to get the game running.

One could even argue that having a few visual bugs here and there can add character to a game and create a whole new kind of entertainment. But that argument feels like we’re getting a little too close to the dark side.