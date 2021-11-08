How to watch and win during Bagel Bites Unexpected Combinations livestream

Bagel Bites is putting on a new livestream competition called ‘Unexpected Combinations’ between two teams, and fans have a chance to win a PlayStation 5 and more by tuning in.

“Unexpected Combinations” will be an esports relay race that mixes both in-game events and challenges along with real-life games and obstacles to complete.

The first livestream starts on November 8, and there will be multiple chances for US viewers to win in addition to the Grand Prize: a PlayStation 5.

So, let’s take a look at how to enter just by watching the stream.

How to watch Bagel Bites’ Unexpected Combinations livestream

There will be three different streams you can tune into to take part in the contest. All of them will happen on different days, on the Bagel Bites YouTube channel embedded above.

The days and times for each stream are listed down below:

Monday, November 8 — 7 PM ET | 4 PM PT

— 7 PM ET | 4 PM PT Wednesday, November 10 — 7 PM ET | 4 PM PT

— 7 PM ET | 4 PM PT Friday, November 12 — 8 PM ET | 5 PM PT

To participate, you need to tune into the streams and during each one the link to enter the Sweepstakes will appear on-screen and in-chat throughout each livestream.

You can enter one time each different stream, for a total of three entries in the entire contest just by watching.

Bagel Bites Playstation 5 and other prizes

When Team Pizza, led by FaZe H1ghSky1 and Ghost Blake, face off against TSM Co1azo and Blushi on Team Bagel, it won’t just be a custom Bagel Bites PS5 up for grabs.

There will also be a $500 gaming chair, microphone, headset, and other Bagel Bites branded merch. The full list of rules and prizes can be found at the official Unexpected Combinations site.

The two teams will battle it out against each other in six different games: Among Us, Fortnite, NBA 2K22, Rocket League, Overcooked, and Minecraft during the three different streams.