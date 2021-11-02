Bagel Bites is putting on a new relay race matchup called ‘Unexpected Combinations’ between two teams, and fans have a chance to win a Playstation 5 by taking part.

“Unexpected Combinations” will be an esports relay race that mixes both in-game events and challenges along with real-life games and obstacles to complete.

The winning team will take home a Bagel Bites branded PS5 console, gaming chair, and headphones.

So, let’s take a look at how to join in yourself.

How to enter Bagel Bites Unexpected Combinations contest

Two teams will be competing for glory: Team Pizza led by FaZe H1ghSky1 and Ghost Blake, facing off against TSM Co1azo and Lucky Chamu on Team Bagel.

Advertisement

Submissions started being accepted starting on October 20 and will run through November 3. With only a few days left, here’s what you need to know to get your submission in before the deadline:

Create a video to submit of you + a parent showing off your love for bagel bites and gaming. Post the video on a social platform including Instagram, Twitter or TikTok. Tag your parent and use the hashtags #bagelbites and #contest with your post. Wait for an invite to join either #teampizza or #teambagel and compete.

After the submissions are all tallied, the competition will happen over three days from November 8-12 and will be livestreamed on Bagel Bites official YouTube.

Bagel Bites Unexpected Combinations other chances to win

The two teams will battle it out against each other in six different games: Among Us, Fortnite, NBA 2K22, Rocket League, Overcooked, and Minecraft during the stream on November 8-12.

In addition, they’ll also compete in three different Bagel Bites-inspired “rule-bending” games called Bagel Board, Bagel Builder, and the Catapult Challenge.

Advertisement

Members of the winning team will take home the top prize of a Bagel Bites branded PS5 console, gaming chair, and headphones.

But, If you don’t manage to get a submission in, don’t worry, as livestream viewers will also have multiple opportunities to win various Bagel Bites-branded prizes, including more Playstation 5s, gaming chairs, and other gear & merch while watching.