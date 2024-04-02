LEGO Marvel Green Goblin is here to ruin Spider-Man’s day

The LEGO Marvel Green Goblin Construction figure has finally glided into stock. Here’s how much it costs and where you can buy it.

LEGO’s Marvel collection comprises myriad marvelous models, with the most notable of these, of course, being those designed for Marvel fans aged 18 and up, the kits are considered the best LEGO Marvel sets for adults. However, there are an array of spectacular LEGO Marvel sets for kids. The newly-introduced LEGO Marvel Green Goblin Construction Figure is no exception.

Released alongside the new LEGO Marvel Iron Spider-Man Construction Figure, this brick-built action figure of one of the most iconic Spider-Man villains is a must-have for young Marvel fans aged eight and up. Here’s what you can expect from this set, how much it costs, and where you can buy it.

The LEGO Marvel Green Goblin Construction figure is available at LEGO, Walmart, and Best Buy. The set is priced at $34.99.

LEGO

The LEGO-reimagined Green Goblin looks great. Each of these LEGO Marvel set’s 471 bricks clicks together to create a truly villainous-looking figure. It’ll look great when displayed among your LEGO Marvel sets, especially those taking inspiration from Spider-Man, and Marvel memorabilia.

However, this set wasn’t solely designed to look great on a shelf in your home or office. The LEGO Marvel Green Goblin Construction Figure was made for you to relive your action-packed battle scenes between Green Goblin and Spider-Man.

Allowing you to do just that, the kit includes a LEGO version of Green Goblin’s glider, replete with attachment points to which you can fix the nine-and-a-half-inch-tall Construction Figure. In addition, with a movable arm, shoulder, hip, and leg joints, the latter can be posed. Two LEGO pumpkin bombs, which can be attached to the figure’s hands and to the glider, are included.

LEGO

The LEGO Marvel Green Goblin Construction Figure is sure to provide young Marvel fans with not only an immersive building experience but also a playing experience that will keep them preoccupied for hours on end. It will also make for a great gift.

