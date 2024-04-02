New LEGO Marvel Iron Spider-Man finally swings into stock

The LEGO Marvel Iron Spider-Man Construction Figure has swung onto shelves. Here’s where you can buy it and how much it costs.

At the start of 2024, LEGO released a range of new LEGO Marvel sets, including a Marvel-inspired box-fresh LEGO BrickHeadz kit taking the shape of Iron Spider-Man. Now, LEGO has released a Construction Figure of the latter character.

The LEGO Marvel Iron Spider-Man Construction Figure is a must-have set for Marvel fans from as young as eight years old. Here’s what you can expect from this set and where you can buy it.

You can grab this set from LEGO, Walmart, or Best Buy. The kit is priced at $29.99.

The brick-built action figure of Iron Spider-Man comprises 303 pieces, each of which clicks together to create an accurate recreation of Iron Spider-Man. The 10.5-inch-tall model looks spectacular.

The LEGO-reimagined model is finished in the signature red and blue color scheme of Peter Parker’s original disguise. However, gold-colored accents are also present, indicating that this isn’t your run-of-the-mill Spider-Man suit. Just like the real-life version (from the Marvel Universe, that is), which was built by Tony Stark, it is of the armored variety.

Like the original, the LEGO Marvel Iron Spider-Man armor is fitted with a quartet of additional arms, each of which can be articulated, allowing you to immerse yourself in the imaginative playing experience.

In addition, the completed build is posable. You can adjust the arm, shoulder, hip, and leg joints. As such, when you are finished creating your own action-packed scenes with this Iron Spider-Man LEGO model, you can display it in your home or office. It will look especially good among your collection of Marvel memorabilia, LEGO Marvel Mech Armor figures, and action figures.

The LEGO Marvel Iron Spider-Man will also make for a great gift, especially for young Marvel fans. In doing so, the kids will be preoccupied for hours on end while you build one of the best LEGO Marvel sets for adults.

