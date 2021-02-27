Why is #UnbanNairo trending? Smash community backs Nairo after Twitch ban - Dexerto

#UnbanNairo reached the top spot on Twitter’s trending list on February 25, as the Smash Ultimate community rallied behind Nairoby ‘Nairo’ Quezada to get his Twitch account unbanned.

On a day where the Pokemon Pearl and Diamond remakes were announced, it was #UnbanNairo dominating the Twitter narrative.

The Smash Ultimate star, who was accused of sexual misconduct by fellow pro ‘CaptainZack’, has looked to make his re-entry into the scene after clearing his name.

“I want you to know that as of now, everything is fully resolved, and I’m now able to move forward with my life,” he said in a February 19 video.

“I never saw myself competing again, I never saw myself working with teams and sponsors again, and…I never saw myself streaming and making content again.”

Nairo has intentions to return to streaming on Twitch. However, he was banned permanently from the platform back in July 2020 when the allegations broke. With Twitch not taking action yet, the Smash community has made a very public push to get their attention.

“Many people are unaware of the new information that’s come out since July, which points to Nairo being a victim of rape. Please look at his case because he was unjustly banned and give him the second chance he deserves,” Ezra ‘Samsora’ Morris said on Twitter, directed at Twitch.

#UnBanNairo @Twitch @Twitchsupport Many people are unaware of the new information that's come out since July, which points to Nairo being a victim of rape. Please look at his case because he was unjustly banned and give him the second chance he deserves. https://t.co/nt8oBH73zN — Samsora (@Samsora_) February 26, 2021

“Twitch should read and respond to this updated document that has all pertinent facts prepared regarding the situation. We can all agree a response regarding the matter in light of this is necessary,” Liquid’s Juan ‘hungrybox’ DeBiedma said.

#UnBanNairo @Twitch should read and respond to this updated document that has all pertinent facts prepared regarding the situation. We can all agree a response regarding the matter in light of this is necessary.https://t.co/vprWGqfh0I — hungrybox (@LiquidHbox) February 26, 2021

“Let the man come back to his home,” Spacestation’s Enrique ‘Maister’ Hernández Solís added.

“Nairo had always been an inspiration to me when streaming, even when I had a bad stream, or a bad day on twitch or competing, I used to think about how he would always handle everything with happiness and positivity, cause that’s what a streamer should give to their audience.”

Nairo had always been an inspiration to me when streaming, even when I had a bad stream, or a bad day on twitch or competing, I used to think about how he would always handle everything with happiness and positivity, cause that’s what a streamer should give to their audience — SSG Maister (@Maister_SSB) February 26, 2021

Over 100,000 tweets with the hashtag were made in the space of a couple of hours, trending it not just in the United States, but worldwide.

Nairo hasn’t commented on the motion yet, and neither has Twitch. Nairo has filed an appeal with Twitch, which is ongoing.