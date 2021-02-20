Logo
Smash

Smash pro Nairo breaks silence after sexual misconduct allegations

Published: 20/Feb/2021 6:35

by Andrew Amos
YouTube: Nairo

Former Smash Ultimate pro Nairoby ‘Nairo’ Quezada has broken his silence for the first time in four months. Quezada claims his legal issues are now “fully resolved,” and he’s looking to “move forward” and start streaming and creating content again.

Nairo was one of dozens of Smash Ultimate pros to have been accused of sexual misconduct back in July 2020. Fellow pro Zack ‘CaptainZack’ Lauth claimed Quezada and him had a sexual relationship while he was 15, and Nairo was 20.

He rebutted these claims, and in a post back in October 2020, claimed he was taking it to court. Now, those proceedings are done, and Nairo has broken his silence.

“As many of you know, I’ve been handling things legally in the last half-year, and I want to announce now that we’ve reached a legal agreement. I want you to know that as of now, everything is fully resolved, and I’m now able to move forward with my life,” he said in a February 19 video.

Nairo thanked his friends and fans who were beside him through the entire process. After the allegations came to light, the Smash star never saw himself showing his face publicly again.

“I never saw myself competing again, I never saw myself working with teams and sponsors again, and…I never saw myself streaming and making content again,” he said.

Nairo looks to return to Twitch streaming after ban appeal

However, he’s set to make a return to streaming ⁠— if it all goes well. He wants to start earning a living again and help out his family, alongside rebuilding his life and going to therapy.

“I would like to try and stream again. I would like to try and go back to playing games and having fun with the community I built and move forward. However, I also know the reality of the situation, and that people will probably be hesitant. I don’t know how people are going to react to this, but I want to move forward.

“I don’t know what happens from here on out, but what I know for sure is that I do miss hanging out with my community. I do miss being able to help out various causes and charities, and I wish to provide for my family again because they relied on me.”

Smash Ultimate pro Nairo
Twitter: Nairo
Nairo wants to return to streaming to help provide for his family.

The only thing holding Nairo back is a Twitch ban. After the accusations came to light, he received a permanent suspension, but he’s working with the platform on an appeal.

“I am permanently banned on Twitch, but I did submit an appeal to get unbanned. I considered Twitch my streaming home, I’ve been streaming there since the launch of Smash Wii U back in 2014. If I were to stream again, I’d love to be back there again.”

Entertainment

Addison Rae rumored to launch singing career with Nicki Minaj collab

Published: 20/Feb/2021 6:15

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Addison Rae Nicki Minaj Collab Singing
Wikimedia Commons / Instagram: @addisonraee

Addison Rae

Addison Rae is rumored to be launching her singing career in the next few weeks, starting with a single featuring Nicki Minaj and an album produced by Benny Blanco. 

TikTok influencers have been making strides in recent months, branching out their talents into different fields and starting new and exciting projects. Dixie D’Amelio is flying high with her latest hit single, while Chase Hudson impressed with his acting performance in Machine Gun Kelly’s Downfalls High.

However, none have expanded their horizons more than Addison Rae. She started her own podcast and cosmetics line in 2020 and is set to star in an upcoming film called He’s All That.

Now, it seems like she’s going a step further and kick-starting a singing career with a rumored Nicki Minaj collaboration.

Addison Rae Hurtful Comments
Instagram: @addisonraee
Addison Rae is one of the most multi-talented influencers on the scene.

The rumor surfaced via a text message on Deuxmoi, a popular celebrity gossip account on Instagram. “I have Addison tea,” wrote an anonymous person. “Benny Blanco produced her first single, and it’s coming out on March 19th.”

“Her second single is coming early summer and will probably feature Nicki Minaj. Apparently, her album is like, actually serious,” they added. If the rumors are true, it’s an interesting and exciting prospect that will rock the world.

However, it’s important to note that Deuxmoi says, “statements made on this account have not been independently confirmed” and “this account does not claim any information published is based in fact.” So, in other words, take it with a grain of salt.

Addison Rae and Nicki Minaj’s collaboration would be a surprise but a welcome one to their many fans.

Still, there’s a lot of skepticism about whether it’s true, and if so, whether it will actually be good.

Either way, we’ll have to wait and see if more information surfaces. March 19 isn’t too far away, and that means if it’s true, an official announcement should happen in the next few weeks. 