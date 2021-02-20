Smash pro Nairo breaks silence after sexual misconduct allegations

Former Smash Ultimate pro Nairoby ‘Nairo’ Quezada has broken his silence for the first time in four months. Quezada claims his legal issues are now “fully resolved,” and he’s looking to “move forward” and start streaming and creating content again.

Nairo was one of dozens of Smash Ultimate pros to have been accused of sexual misconduct back in July 2020. Fellow pro Zack ‘CaptainZack’ Lauth claimed Quezada and him had a sexual relationship while he was 15, and Nairo was 20.

He rebutted these claims, and in a post back in October 2020, claimed he was taking it to court. Now, those proceedings are done, and Nairo has broken his silence.

“As many of you know, I’ve been handling things legally in the last half-year, and I want to announce now that we’ve reached a legal agreement. I want you to know that as of now, everything is fully resolved, and I’m now able to move forward with my life,” he said in a February 19 video.

Nairo thanked his friends and fans who were beside him through the entire process. After the allegations came to light, the Smash star never saw himself showing his face publicly again.

“I never saw myself competing again, I never saw myself working with teams and sponsors again, and…I never saw myself streaming and making content again,” he said.

Nairo looks to return to Twitch streaming after ban appeal

However, he’s set to make a return to streaming ⁠— if it all goes well. He wants to start earning a living again and help out his family, alongside rebuilding his life and going to therapy.

“I would like to try and stream again. I would like to try and go back to playing games and having fun with the community I built and move forward. However, I also know the reality of the situation, and that people will probably be hesitant. I don’t know how people are going to react to this, but I want to move forward.

“I don’t know what happens from here on out, but what I know for sure is that I do miss hanging out with my community. I do miss being able to help out various causes and charities, and I wish to provide for my family again because they relied on me.”

The only thing holding Nairo back is a Twitch ban. After the accusations came to light, he received a permanent suspension, but he’s working with the platform on an appeal.

“I am permanently banned on Twitch, but I did submit an appeal to get unbanned. I considered Twitch my streaming home, I’ve been streaming there since the launch of Smash Wii U back in 2014. If I were to stream again, I’d love to be back there again.”