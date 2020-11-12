 Veteran explains how Smash Melee Slippi helped his military PTSD - Dexerto
Veteran explains how Smash Melee Slippi helped his military PTSD

Published: 12/Nov/2020 18:58

by Michael Gwilliam
The Suoer Smash Bros Melee roster
Nintendo

A military veteran suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder revealed how Super Smash Bros Melee helped him in his time of need.

Smash Melee has been around since 2001 and remains one of the strongest competitive fighting games going. It has even outlived multiple Smash titles to come after it, such as Brawl and the Wii U version.

However, due to technical drawbacks and the lack of a remaster from Nintendo, players were stuck with the limitations of the Gamecube or simple emulators – that is, until Slippi entered the fray and introduced rollback netcode, proper matchmaking and more.

As it turns out, the community project ended up helping more than just Smash pros wanting a new way to play their favorite game.

Project Slippi logo
Slippi
Slippi has changed Melee for the better.

Smashing PTSD

On Reddit, user ‘theleatherdonut’ wrote about how a few years back, he’d made a post about being a veteran in Richmond suffering from PTSD. He explained that playing Smash had helped his recovery, but he didn’t go to tournaments at the time due to large crowds.

“Fast forward a few years… I was going to locals, hanging out with people, and actually starting to feel like I was socially getting back to myself,” the veteran wrote in a new update.

Once the global health crisis hit, he was worried that being alone would once again send him back to a “dark place.”

Mario in Super Smash Bros Melee
Nintendo
Super Smash Bros Melee has been around since 2001.

“Not being able to see some of the same people and just generally scared to go to sleep because of nightmares and sh*t like that,” he added.

Slippi changed the game

Luckily, all that changed with the introduction of Slippi. “I can pop on Melee for a bit with some friends and just get lost for a while. This community, for all the sh*t that it gets, has helped me so much through just simply playing and loving this game,” he remarked.

Fox and Falco from Smash Bros
Nintendo
Slippi has made the Melee a joy to play online.

To end, he had some advice for those in a similar boat. “Whether you’re sad about situations in your life, or maybe you’ve seen some things deployed, maybe your home life is rough, whatever it is, reach out to the people in this community.”

As the next generation begins with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series, it’s good to know that even a launch title on the GameCube nearly twenty years ago is still finding new ways to bring people so much joy.

How to transfer Pokemon from Pokemon Go to Pokemon HOME

Published: 12/Nov/2020 18:44

by Paul Cot
Pokemon Company

Pokemon HOME’s long awaited intergration with Pokemon Go is finally here, and slowly the feature is being rolled out to trainers of all levels.

As of writing only Pokemon Go trainers Level 33 and above can transfer their hard-earned ‘mons to Pokemon HOME. We expect this to be made available for all trainers in the coming days.

Before we go into the instructions on how to initiate the transfers, it’s important to note that any Pokemon transferred from Go to HOME are permanent. That means you won’t be able to transfer them back.

GO Transporter Energy

Transfers from GO to Home are initiated with the GO Transporter device. Before we get to that though, you’ll first need to link your Pokemon Go with Pokemon HOME.

  1. Open settings by clicking the PokeBall in the bottom-center of your screen to open the main menu. The settings button can be found in the top-right hand corner.
  2. Click Pokemon HOME
  3. Using the Sign In button login to your Nintendo account that’s associated with Pokemon HOME
  4. Your Go and HOME accounts are now synced and you can return to the Pokemon HOME button to send Pokemon

When you do you’ll be presented with the GO Transporter device. It comes with 10,000 energy which is what’s used to transfer your ‘mons.

Depending on the Pokemon you are transferring – standard, Shiny, Legendary, etc – it will cost varying amounts of energy. The energy costs to transfer from Pokemon Go to Pokemon HOME can be expensive.

The GO Transporter will recharge energy at a rate of 60 per hour, until it reaches its maximum of 10,000. You can speed this process up though, by using PokeCoins. Every one PokeCoin will recharge it by 10, so a full recharge costs 1,000.

Pokemon Go HOME Transfer Instructions
Pokemon Company
Transfer Pokemon from Go to HOME with a few simple steps…

With the understanding of how the GO Transporter works, here’s how to transfer Pokemon:

  1. With your Nintendo account connected, reselect Pokemon HOME from settings as outlined above
  2. Click continue on the GO Transporter energy screen
  3. Select the Pokemon you want to transfer – you can select multiple
  4. Confirm the Pokemon you want to transfer as well as the energy cost of doing so
  5. An animation will display showing the GO Transporter in action – a confirmation message will show those Pokemon have been transfered from Go to HOME.