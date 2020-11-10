 Yakuza character all-but ruled out for Smash Ultimate DLC by creator - Dexerto
Yakuza character all-but ruled out for Smash Ultimate DLC by creator

Published: 10/Nov/2020 17:24

by Michael Gwilliam
Yakuza's Kiryu Smash Ultimate background
Nintendo/Sega

Fighters Pass Volume 2

Smash Ultimate fans hoping to see Yakuza’s protagonist Kazuma Kiryu as DLC in Fighters Pass Volume 2 shouldn’t get their hopes up according to the series creator.

Nintendo’s flagship fighter is a powerhouse when it comes to fandoms as it combines so many different communities into one with characters from so many games featured in Smash.

While most developers actively push or hope for their creations to duke it out alongside legendary gaming icons such as Mario and Link, Yakuza creator Toshihiro Nagoshi is taking a different approach.

In an interview with Redbull France, Nagoshi was asked what he thinks about requests from fans about adding Kazuma Kiryu to a fighting game such as Tekken or Smash Ultimate.

Kazuma Kiryu from Yakuza
Sega
Don’t expect to see Yakuza crossover with Smash.

Kazuma Kiryu deconfirmed

“We get a lot of requests for that,” the Yakuza boss admitted. “Of course, there are exceptions, but fighting games usually have female characters, and I personally don’t really want to see Kiryu hit women.”

This answer is extremely odd. Most developers would be over the moon to have their characters appear in Smash Ultimate in some capacity, so to have Kazuma Kiryu deconfirmed in such a way is quite bizarre.

Sega’s Yakuza franchise does have a stellar history on Nintendo consoles, which certainly favors its odds over other titles looking to make a dent in Smash.

Peach floats in Smash Ultimate
Nintendo
Smash Ultimate has a bunch of female characters.

Of course, this could also just be Nagoshi trying to deflect from the question as others have in the past. Notably, Banjo-Kazooie composer Grant Kirkhope stated “don’t hold your breath” when asked about Banjo in Smash and we all know how then turned out.

It’s also possible that a different character from Yakuza, such as Goro Majima, could be going to Smash or another fighting game in place of Kiryu.

In any case, it would seem like a Yakuza’s Kiryu won’t be in Challenger Pack 8 yet alone Fighters Pass Volume 2. There are still four more characters to be revealed, so while this may be bad news for Yakuza fans, it could be a big blessing for those wanting other franchises represented.

Assassin's Creed

How to change & upgrade your mount in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Published: 10/Nov/2020 17:21

by Alex Garton
Ubisoft

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Traversing the tough landscape of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla can be challenging on foot. Luckily the game provides us with mounts that can be upgraded and changed to suit our needs. Here’s exactly how to change and upgrade your mount in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has a magnificent world for players to uncover and explore. However, making your journey on foot through England’s ninth-century landscape isn’t the only way to traverse the game’s world.

Luckily for us, Valhalla provides players with mounts that can be changed and upgraded over time. It’s key players understand this mount system to efficiently travel across the game’s harsh landscape.

Ubisoft
You can build a stable at your settlement.

How to change and upgrade your mount

There are a few steps you’ll need to follow before being able to change your mount in-game. It’s key to note that you may have to raid some nearby locations to gather materials for construction.

To make things as simple as possible here’s a step by step guide.

  1. Gather 400 supplies and 30 raw materials
  2. Use these resources to construct the Stable and Aviary building in your settlement
  3. Once the building is constructed, speak with the Stable Master
  4. You can then use this NPC to change your active mount

It’s important to note that all of the mounts in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla have the same health, speed and stamina. So, buying new mounts from the Stable Master will only provide a cosmetic change. Players who purchased the Ultimate Edition of the game will have access to the Giant Wolf mount straight away.

Ubisoft
Mounts can be upgraded and changed at the Stable Master.

In term of upgrading your mounts, this can also be done through the Stable Master at your settlement. Players will be offered three separate skill paths to choose and each will improve an individual aspect of the mount. These choices are swimming, stamina and health. The early upgrades for the mounts are not very expensive and can be very useful for players so don’t forget to pick them up.

Hopefully, this guide will make your journey through Valhalla’s stunning world a little faster and easier on the feet.

For more Assassin’s Creed Valhalla news and guides, stick with Dexerto.