Smash Ultimate reveals 5th anniversary event & confirms new content in 2024

Nintendo has confirmed new Super Smash Bros Ultimate content is coming as part of the 5th anniversary event with even more to come in 2024.

Five years ago, Nintendo released Smash Ultimate and five years later, in a surprise announcement, revealed some new updates coming to the game as part of the celebration.

In a tweet on Nintendo’s Japanese Smash account, it was confirmed that a special in-game event to celebrate Ultimate’s fifth anniversary will begin where experience points received after a battle will be multiplied by five.

That’s not all though. In addition to this event, even more content is on the way in 2024 with the devs teasing some details in the process.

New Smash Ultimate content announced for 2024

According to a follow-up post, in January of next year, Nintendo will be holding a series of additional events with even more Spirits.

“We are planning to hold events where new spirits will appear (4 times in total) and tag tournaments where you can challenge the amiibo you have raised, so please look forward to it!” a translated version of the tweet states.

Interestingly, this amiibo tournament announcement coincides with long-awaited news of Sora’s figure, which is slated to arrive on February 16. Could another event come once the Kingdom Hearts amiibo is released?

Series creator Masahiro Sakurai also chimed in, thanking fans for the five years of Smash Ultimate. “It seems that an event with new spirits will be held here. What game is it from?” he asked.

This surprise announcement comes as fans have been eagerly awaiting news on a possible Smash 6 or a Deluxe Edition of Smash Ultimate with even more fighters and stages. Sakurai himself has even suggested that a new game is coming despite “retiring.”

It’s unclear if this new content drop will also feature a new patch – something fans have pleaded for ages to adjust the power of some of Fighters Pass Volume 2’s characters such as Minecraft Steve.

In any case, we’ll be sure to update you as more details emerge, so keep it locked to Dexerto for more Smash coverage.