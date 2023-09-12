Smash Ultimate players convinced new content coming amid Nintendo Direct leaks

Super Smash Bros Ultimate players are beginning to believe that Nintendo has plans to add new content to the fighting game with rumors of a Nintendo Direct happening soon.

There haven’t been any Smash Ultimate updates since the final patch following the release of Kingdom Hearts’ Sora as the final DLC fighter, but that could be about to change.

Recent rumors have suggested that Nintendo is working on Smash 6 and a Switch successor has finally been leaked, suggesting that a new console announcement could be coming soon.

Now, amid a wave of amiibo and controller restocks, fans are growing increasingly convinced that a new update to Smash is coming, especially as rumors of a Nintendo Direct circulate.

Smash Ultimate fans think Nintendo is hinting at new content

As Dexerto previously reported, compatible hardware is no longer listed as a part of the new amiibo packaging, suggesting that Nintendo will make them work with a Switch successor.

Additionally, Smash controllers were recently restocked, which seems like odd timing what with the amiibo news and Sakurai himself hinting of Nintendo’s plans to continue the franchise.

Unsurprisingly, this has led to a new wave of speculation that something could be coming in the near future, even as soon as the next Nintendo Direct.

“I know it’s unlikely…but more DLC?” pondered one fan.

“Is this hinting at Smash news being imminent for the next Nintendo Direct?” another player asked.

“Either a new Fighters Pass or Smash 64 coming to NSO,” someone else predicted. “That said, it could be something as mundane as the last Smash Amiibos revealed or a re-release with the Fighters Pass 1 and 2 codes included in the box.”

So far, Nintendo has yet to confirm a Nintendo Direct for September, and even if one does happen, there’s no guarantee new Smash content will be unveiled, so be sure to keep expectations in check.