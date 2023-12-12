Nintendo reportedly planning new Smash Bros announcement for series’ 25th anniversary

The Super Smash Bros series is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2024 and Nintendo reportedly has big plans to mark the occasion with a series of special announcements.

Back in 1999, Super Smash Bros was released on the N64, putting many of Nintendo’s biggest mascots against each other in a platform fighter. It was a smash hit and since then, we’ve had five different incarnations on every console, including the 3DS.

Nintendo took things a step further with the release of Smash Ultimate on Switch, bringing back every character from past games and adding the most-requested fighters from third parties such as Kingdom Hearts’ Sora.

Now, with Smash Ultimate’s DLC long finished and Nintendo only recently returning to the game for its fifth anniversary, a new report states even more announcements are coming to commemorate the series as a whole.

More Super Smash Bros content is reportedly in the works

In a blog post by Zippo, a notable insider and leaker, it’s revealed that Nintendo has a series of announcements coming to mark the 25th anniversary of Smash.

According to Zippo’s sources, Nintendo is planning “announcements, celebrations and events to commemorate the anniversary of Smash throughout the year.”

Nintendo Nintendo is reportedly cooking up a new Smash announcement.

While that’s all we know at the moment, Zippo did rule out a new Smash game. For one thing, Smash 6 is still rumored to be released for the next Nintendo console.

“The next Smash Bros is something that’s been planned in some way right now, but that’s not gonna be for a bit,” Zippo explained.

It’s also unclear if the series will build upon Ultimate in the form of a Deluxe Edition similar to what happened with Mario Kart 8 or if a completely new entry is planned.

Smash Bros creator Masahiro Sakurai even indicated as much, stating in a YouTube video that pushing the series “any further than we have” would be a difficult task. In another clip, he said that while still saying he would want to work on the new game despite “retiring.”

Nintendo Could we see a Fighters Pass Volume 3?

So, if a new game isn’t in the cards, what is? There’s definitely the possibility of a Melee HD remaster or ports of the original game for modern consoles.

We’ll have to wait and see what the future holds and just how all-out Nintendo decides to go to mark the occasion. Could we actually see Fighters Pass Volume 3? While unlikely, you never know, especially with Smash Ultimate finally getting new spirits and events.

Be sure to keep it locked to Dexero for more Smash news.