 Smash Ultimate pro Tweek unveils new 9.0.2 fighter tier list - Dexerto
Smash Ultimate pro Tweek unveils new 9.0.2 fighter tier list

Published: 30/Nov/2020 17:42

by Michael Gwilliam
Tweek and Lucina in Smash Ultimate
Nintendo

Super Smash Bros Ultimate pro Gavin ‘Tweek’ Dempsey has revealed his newest tier list for patch 9.0.2, and it includes some pretty surprising fighter placements.

Tweek has been one of the top Smash players for quite some time and has been known to change up his characters, making him one of the biggest threats in any tournament.

While global health issues have shut down most LAN events in 2020, the TSM star still practices and shocks fans with highlight-reel plays on social media platforms and Twitch.

On November 29, the 22-year-old uploaded his newest tier list. While he admitted to not have given it “much effort”, the list still contains his general thoughts. So it’s likely that some fighters could probably be switched around ahead of others while remaining on the same tier.

Joker with Arsene in Smash.
Nintendo
Joker takes the top spot on Tweek’s tier list.

First and foremost, the Smash star gave the top slot on the whole roster to Joker, who remains an elite fighter despite some nerfs to Arsene.

Even though no one has achieved the same level of success on Joker as the world’s top player Leonardo ‘MKLeo’ Lopez Perez, the Persona character’s kit remains strong in the right hands. Not to mention that Arsene is one of the biggest threats and arguably the best passive ability in the game.

Just after Joker is Pikachu, who consistently remains a top tier in almost every Smash title. Thanks to his insane recovery and small hitbox, fighting a good Pikachu can be like trying to have a lightsaber duel with Yoda.

Surprisingly, Tweek placed Mario above Peach, Zero Suit Samus, and even one of his mains in Wario. It’s really unclear exactly why he feels this way, especially with Peach main Ezra ‘Samsora’ Morris being just behind MKLeo in the PGR.

Hopefully, he ends up making a more detailed video with his thoughts so he can dig into why Mario is ahead of some of the game’s most elite characters.

Going a bit further down the list, Tweek has both of the game’s newest fighters with Steve and MinMin in B-tier. Steve has been a bit underwhelming since release, but no one has really risen up the ranks with the Minecraft fighter yet. Meanwhile, MinMin may be a major sleeper, but her weakness to close-quarters brawls may be holding her back.

Min Min grabs the ledge
Nintendo
Min Min is stuck in B-tier for now.

Finally, the C-Tier is as you’d expect: Little Mac, Ganondorf, and Dr Mario round out the bottom three and for good reason: they all seriously lack recoveries. Hopefully, the next time there is a big balance update, those fighters get some quality buffs to their recoveries so they move up a tier or two.

It’s unlikely that we see another balance update until a new fighter is released. With The Game Awards on December 10, one could very well be announced there and released soon thereafter. Until then, however, expect patch 9.0.2 to remain the current meta for a bit, especially if no new fighter is revealed before the end of the year.

CS:GO

Army National Guard CSGO Community Nights: How to enter & compete

Published: 13/Oct/2020 18:38 Updated: 17/Nov/2020 18:45

by Calum Patterson
US Army community nights

The US Army National Guard are running a series of CS:GO Community Nights and tournaments, all the way until December, with prizes up for grabs. Here’s how to get involved.

Army National Gaurd

 

Starting in October, the community nights will offer up 30,000 points, which can be redeemed for prizes.

For the duration of the three-month-long series, players can also register their teams for bi-weekly tournaments, which will be held on the National Guard’s organizer page.

So, if you want to compete in CS:GO, participate in the community nights, and earn some prizes along the way, here’s everything you need to know.

How to register for National Guard Community Nights

First, you’ll need to be a United States resident to participate. Make sure you are registered here, and then you can sign up for each event.

Every player will begin with 1000 points, and be awarded 10 points for a win, or be deducted 10 points for a loss. The player with the most points will walk away with 10,000 points, 2nd and 3rd get 5,000, and 4th through 7th 2,500 each.

Links for all the upcoming community nights can be found below. Each night will begin at 12pm PT / 3pm EST.

November

December

For the bi-weekly tournaments, starting on October 18, players will be ranked on their wins/losses throughout this period. The top players will proceed to the next stage of the tournament and will be rewarded with Points, from a pool of 30,000.

Missions

To make things interesting though, Missions will be in-play for all matches, as a way to earn extra points. For example, actions such as getting headshots, clutches, bomb defuses, nade kills and more will be rewarded.

You will be set a mission challenge, for example, get 3 clutches, and succeeding will earn points.