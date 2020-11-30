Smash Ultimate pro Tweek unveils new 9.0.2 fighter tier list - Dexerto

Super Smash Bros Ultimate pro Gavin ‘Tweek’ Dempsey has revealed his newest tier list for patch 9.0.2, and it includes some pretty surprising fighter placements.

Tweek has been one of the top Smash players for quite some time and has been known to change up his characters, making him one of the biggest threats in any tournament.

While global health issues have shut down most LAN events in 2020, the TSM star still practices and shocks fans with highlight-reel plays on social media platforms and Twitch.

On November 29, the 22-year-old uploaded his newest tier list. While he admitted to not have given it “much effort”, the list still contains his general thoughts. So it’s likely that some fighters could probably be switched around ahead of others while remaining on the same tier.

First and foremost, the Smash star gave the top slot on the whole roster to Joker, who remains an elite fighter despite some nerfs to Arsene.

Even though no one has achieved the same level of success on Joker as the world’s top player Leonardo ‘MKLeo’ Lopez Perez, the Persona character’s kit remains strong in the right hands. Not to mention that Arsene is one of the biggest threats and arguably the best passive ability in the game.

Just after Joker is Pikachu, who consistently remains a top tier in almost every Smash title. Thanks to his insane recovery and small hitbox, fighting a good Pikachu can be like trying to have a lightsaber duel with Yoda.

i made a tier list, admittedly i didn't put much effort into it but i think it's my general thoughts maybe? lol pic.twitter.com/MPD7Q9gjky — Gavin Dempsey (@TweekSsb) November 30, 2020

Surprisingly, Tweek placed Mario above Peach, Zero Suit Samus, and even one of his mains in Wario. It’s really unclear exactly why he feels this way, especially with Peach main Ezra ‘Samsora’ Morris being just behind MKLeo in the PGR.

Hopefully, he ends up making a more detailed video with his thoughts so he can dig into why Mario is ahead of some of the game’s most elite characters.

Going a bit further down the list, Tweek has both of the game’s newest fighters with Steve and MinMin in B-tier. Steve has been a bit underwhelming since release, but no one has really risen up the ranks with the Minecraft fighter yet. Meanwhile, MinMin may be a major sleeper, but her weakness to close-quarters brawls may be holding her back.

Finally, the C-Tier is as you’d expect: Little Mac, Ganondorf, and Dr Mario round out the bottom three and for good reason: they all seriously lack recoveries. Hopefully, the next time there is a big balance update, those fighters get some quality buffs to their recoveries so they move up a tier or two.

It’s unlikely that we see another balance update until a new fighter is released. With The Game Awards on December 10, one could very well be announced there and released soon thereafter. Until then, however, expect patch 9.0.2 to remain the current meta for a bit, especially if no new fighter is revealed before the end of the year.