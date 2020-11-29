xQc responds to Hungrybox's Super Smash Bros challenge - Dexerto

Twitch star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has responded to Smash Bros pro Juan ‘Hungrybox’ Debiedma’s challenge of a game after the streamer had a few issues with the iconic Nintendo title.

Just like plenty of Twitch’s other top streamers, xQc isn’t tied to one game. Sure, his fans would love to see him grinding Overwatch again, but the Canadian likes to dabble in other titles during his streams.

Most recently, some fans got their wish as the former Overwatch League star decided to have a go at playing Super Smash Bros Ultimate online against other players. However, it didn’t work out all that well for xQc.

The Canadian streamer let loose on his opponent, the connection, and how “trash” Smash is after a few issues with lag. However, Hungrybox wants to give him a helping hand and get xQc back playing Smash.

After xQc started playing Smash during his November 27 stream, Hungrybox quickly floated a challenge out on Twitter. “@xQc let’s play smash this week,” he posted, sparking excitement from fans who wanted to see the pair go head-to-head.

Though, xQc didn’t respond as quickly as some may have liked, taking a few hours to get back to the Smash star.

When he did, however, he was seeking Hungrybox’s help rather than hitting him with some trash talk about a potential match. “You better teach me how to not get rolled by bottom 1% players,” the former Overwatch star replied.

U better teach me how to not get rolled by bottom 1% players — xQc (@xQc) November 28, 2020

Seeing the pair join forces on one stream will, no doubt, delight fans of both – especially if Hungrybox is able to coach xQc up and turn him into a solid Smash player.

Who knows, we might even see xQc ultimately take on Tyler1 after he managed to impress a number of Smash players with his performance against Hungrybox’s fellow pro MKLeo.