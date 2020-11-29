 xQc responds to Hungrybox's Super Smash Bros challenge - Dexerto
Logo
Smash

xQc responds to Hungrybox’s Super Smash Bros challenge

Published: 29/Nov/2020 11:44

by Connor Bennett
xQc and hungrybox
Twitch: xQc/YouTube: Team Liquid

Share

Hungrybox Super Smash Bros xQc

Twitch star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has responded to Smash Bros pro Juan ‘Hungrybox’ Debiedma’s challenge of a game after the streamer had a few issues with the iconic Nintendo title. 

Just like plenty of Twitch’s other top streamers, xQc isn’t tied to one game. Sure, his fans would love to see him grinding Overwatch again, but the Canadian likes to dabble in other titles during his streams. 

Most recently, some fans got their wish as the former Overwatch League star decided to have a go at playing Super Smash Bros Ultimate online against other players. However, it didn’t work out all that well for xQc. 

The Canadian streamer let loose on his opponent, the connection, and how “trash” Smash is after a few issues with lag. However, Hungrybox wants to give him a helping hand and get xQc back playing Smash. 

Instagram: liquidhbox
Hungrybox is considered one of the “Five Gods” of Smash.

After xQc started playing Smash during his November 27 stream, Hungrybox quickly floated a challenge out on Twitter. “@xQc let’s play smash this week,” he posted, sparking excitement from fans who wanted to see the pair go head-to-head. 

Though, xQc didn’t respond as quickly as some may have liked, taking a few hours to get back to the Smash star. 

When he did, however, he was seeking Hungrybox’s help rather than hitting him with some trash talk about a potential match. “You better teach me how to not get rolled by bottom 1% players,” the former Overwatch star replied. 

Seeing the pair join forces on one stream will, no doubt, delight fans of both – especially if Hungrybox is able to coach xQc up and turn him into a solid Smash player. 

Who knows, we might even see xQc ultimately take on Tyler1 after he managed to impress a number of Smash players with his performance against Hungrybox’s fellow pro MKLeo.

Entertainment

Shroud stuns fans with ridiculous new custom PC build

Published: 29/Nov/2020 11:42

by Joe Craven
Twitch: shroud

Share

shroud

Legendary Twitch streamer Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek has wowed his viewers with an incredible custom PC build, sharing the creation during a November 28 live stream. 

The debate over console versus PC gaming will probably never end. The next-gen Xbox Series X and Playstation 5 are another round of ammunition for console advocates, while PC gamers will probably never concede defeat, regardless of how advanced mainstream consoles become.

Despite the allure of next-gen consoles, the biggest names in the streaming world – shroud, Ninja and Dr DisRespect – remain primarily PC gamers.

Given the potential for variety when it comes to building a top-tier PC, there is significant interest in watching a ex-professional gamer throwing one together. Shroud proved this once again on November 28, with thousands watching him unveil his latest custom PC.

Shroud talking about home evacuation
Twitch: Shroud
Shroud returned to Twitch with a new look falling Mixer’s collapse.

A couple of hours into his Saturday night stream, shroud unboxed and showed off his new PC to his audience, wowing them with just how big, bulky and powerful it looked. So bulky, in fact, that ‘thicc’ began being spammed in his chat.

“I dunno if you guys can even see, but this is what we’re working with,” he said, showing off the MAINGEAR desktop. The specifications provided by shroud’s mods were as follows: Intel 9900ks, Maximus hero VI motherboard, as well as Nvidia’s new 3090 graphics cards.

When discussing how he expects the new build to perform, shroud explained that he’s not too concerned as he can always use it as a streaming PC, rather than a gaming one.

“Honestly I’m not even worried if this AMD CPU doesn’t perform how I like,” he finished, “and I’m not happy with the results, I’m not even worried because I’ll just make it my streaming computer. Because AMDs and coding – that s**t is on another level.”

Shroud did not provide a definitive price range, but estimates from his viewers put the overall cost at between $5,000 and $10,000, as they couldn’t nail down some of the exact specs.

Whether it proves itself to be worth the eye-watering price range remains to be seen, but you can guarantee shroud’s gameplay will impress whatever PC he finds himself using.