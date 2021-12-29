Smash Ultimate creator Sakurai explains his love for Marvel Cinematic Universe

Super Smash Bros Ultimate creator Masahiro Sakurai has revealed why he loves the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a new interview.

Nintendo’s flagship fighting game has become one of the greatest all-time gaming crossovers featuring characters from Mario, Zelda, Final Fantasy, Metal Gear Solid, Tekken, and much more.

Aside from Fortnite, which includes skins from non-gaming characters in addition to video game icons, Smash reigns supreme in the crossover front, but movie-wise, there’s another franchise that rules.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been going strong since the first Iron Man movie back in 2008 and for Sakurai, he’s a big fan of what Disney have been able to pull off.

Sakurai praises the MCU

In an interview with 4Gamer, Sakurai was asked about his favorite entertainment content that was released in 2021 and the Smash creator has keen on sharing his love of Marvel.

“The number of titles, including Disney+ original titles, is so large that it’s hard to tell how many people are working on them,” he said, referencing shows such as WandaVision, Falcon and Winter Soldier, and Loki.

He also was amazed by the consistent quality in the programming despite global health issues making production a challenge for many in the industry.

“I also thought that their ability as a production company to put together a setting without contradiction was also top-notch,” he added.

While Smash Ultimate has since finished with Sora as the final DLC fighter, the MCU is still continuing with more movies and TV shows. Although Sakurai has no plans for another Smash right now, hopefully we can see the franchise return and once again become the video game equivalent to Marvel’s super hero extravaganza.