 Shantae creator weighs in on Smash Ultimate DLC fighter potential - Dexerto
Logo
Smash

Shantae creator weighs in on Smash Ultimate DLC fighter potential

Published: 12/Oct/2020 17:37

by Michael Gwilliam
Shantae in Smash Ultimate Fighters Pass Volume 2
WayForward/Nintendo

Share

Fighters Pass Volume 2

Matt Bozon, one of the creators of the popular video game character Shantae discussed the possibility of the half-genie coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as a future DLC fighter.

Shantae is a highly-requested Smash Ultimate fighter, regularly appearing in character ballots. While she is technically in the game as a Spirit, many fans want her to evolve into a fully-playable fighter, just as Min Min did as DLC.

Advertisement

Now, in an interview with Siliconera, Matt Bozon delved into those desires when asked how he felt about the fans who want Shantae in Smash and how she’d play in the game.

“We love the enthusiasm!” he exclaimed. “It was incredible to have her included as a Spirit, and I know that meant a lot to Shantae fans.”

Advertisement
Shantae being loud
WayForward
Shantae is a popular Smash candidate.

As for how she would play, Bozon further added: “If she ever becomes playable in Smash, it would be neat to see how hair-whipping, dancing, or transformations could play a part in her moveset.”

This wording is quite interesting. Surely if Shantae was in development to become a DLC fighter, he wouldn’t be allowed to discuss possible movesets. On the other hand, it’s also not like he confirmed or denied that she is coming, so the character is still on the table.

Plus, Bozon seems to be more than a fan of seeing her in Ultimate. Considering franchises need some sort of history on Nintendo to get representation, the series is in luck.

Advertisement
Shantae's Spirit in Smash Ultimate
Nintendo
Shantae is in Smash Ultimate as a Spirit.

Shantae is no stranger to Nintendo consoles, with the first debuting on the Gameboy Color back in 2002. Since then, the franchise has also shown up on Sony’s PlayStation platforms, the Xbox One, PC, and more.

Amusingly, he also explained how Shantae’s Spirit came about. “In this case we just sent over some artwork to be used at their discretion, on the off chance they could include her in some way. We didn’t know that she’d be a Spirit, or even what a Spirit was!” he revealed to Siliconera.

Shantae on Gameboy
Nintendo
Shantae debuted on the Gameboy Color.

“We were shocked to see Shantae show up during a Smash Direct. It was awesome! Before that moment, we didn’t know any details,” he added. “In cases like that, our M.O. is to zip it and wait.”

Advertisement

With this in mind, it’s certainly possible that Shantae ends up coming to Smash Ultimate as DLC down the line, though we may have to wait quite a bit to find out. All of the Fighters Pass Volume 2 content is set to be released by December, 2021 so there’s still over a year to see what happens.

Fortnite

How to get Marvel’s Daredevil Fortnite skin for free

Published: 12/Oct/2020 17:35

by Tanner Pierce
Epic Games/Marvel

Share

Another brand new Marvel character, Daredevil, is making his way into Fortnite’s item shop, but there’s a way you can get your hands on the skin completely free of charge and ahead of everyone else.

This season of Fortnite has been a Marvel fan’s dream. Between skins for classic characters like Wolverine, to more niche characters like Blade, and even points of interest for Ant-Man, developer Epic Games has packed the past couple months with everything a Marvel fan could hope for.

Advertisement

Now, another major character is making his way into the game. Daredevil, otherwise known as the Man Without Fear, is coming to the Fortnite item shop sometime in the near future. Epic has also confirmed that players will be able to earn his skin completely free of charge and before everyone else. Here’s what you need to know about how to get him.

Epic Games/Marvel
The new tournament will be the first of four, the rest of which will go on during the month of November.

How do I earn the Daredevil skin for free and early?

In order to get the Daredevil skin both free and early, fans must compete in The Daredevil Cup, which takes place on October 14. This tournament is the first of four that will be held over the next two months or so and will utilize the Marvel Knockout LTM.

Advertisement

For those that don’t know, this mode gives two teams the same super abilities and pits them against each other in a small area. The first team with more points wins the match.

In order to get the skin, you have to be a part of the top teams in each region, which means probably not a lot of people will get their hands on it for free. Still, if you’re able to complete this task, you’ll be able to redeem it and put it in your inventory before everyone else.

When will the Daredevil skin be available in the Item Shop?

Currently, it’s unknown when non-participants will be able to get their hands on the Daredevil skin, although Epic Games has confirmed that will come to the Item Shop at some point.

Advertisement

That could mean it’s getting added to the shop a few days after the cup itself, or even after all four cups are done with. At this point, it’s anyone’s guess, but we’ll be updating this article as we get more information.