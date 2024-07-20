Exclusive: Capcom’s “dream” is to make more Marvel crossover games

Shuhei Matsumoto, producer of Street Fighter 6 and the Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection, spoke with Dexerto in an exclusive interview where he shed some light on the future of the MvC series.

In June 2024, Capcom shook the fighting game community with an exciting and unexpected announcement — a collection of its classic Marvel vs Capcom games for modern consoles.

The news even trended on Twitter as fans rejoiced that ‘Mahvel’ was getting attention, with longtime fans of the franchise ecstatic to see they’d have a chance to play classic titles on modern hardware.

Capcom

Of course, this release brought up the inevitable question: Does this mean another Marvel vs Capcom game could realistically happen? We got to ask the collection’s producer, Shuhei Matsumoto, that very question — and his answer gave us hope.

MvC fans never let the franchise die — and Marvel noticed

“The development team at Capcom has big dreams,” he said. “Maybe there is an opportunity for a new Marvel vs Capcom game. Maybe there is an opportunity for a new Capcom-based SNK game.

“I don’t know. But, if that were to happen, that would take some time and effort in order create and release those kinds of games, but the short-term with what we can do now is at least reintroduce these past legacy games to a new audience, to people who may not have the opportunity to play it, because it might not be out on modern or current platforms.

“What we can at least do now is to show that, hey, these series exist. We love these games.

We hope that you do too, and maybe in the future, if people get to familiarize themselves with these series, then there may be future opportunities to make bigger games.”

Capcom

That’s not all; we also quizzed Matsumoto if there are any plans in the works for UMvC3, given that the game has a massive player base of passionate fans that have followed the title for fourteen years now (many of whom really, really want rollback netcode).

“There’s a lot of things that the team wants to do, and we have a lot of love for Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3. Not just that, but other past fighting games that might not be supported with rollback or are available on a current platform. There’s a lot we’re looking forward to and big dreams, and now it’s a matter of timing and seeing what we can do one step at a time.”

Of course, many players were simply jazzed that this collection even happened in the first place. We had to ask how it came about, and what conversations occurred between Capcom and Marvel (now owned by Disney) to produce this welcome gift to the fighting game scene.

Matsumoto also told us something surprising; Marvel is very much aware of the vibrant community of MvC players, and they still pay attention to competitive tournaments despite the most active games in the series being well over a decade old.

According to Matsumoto, both sides were keen on bringing this collection to life — and based on our conversation, it looks like future projects might hinge on players’ overall interest in the collection of arcade classics.

CAPCOM / Bengus

“In terms of past Capcom-developed Marvel titles, this has been something that myself and the team have been wanting to re-release for years and years now. It was just a matter of timing and making sure that everyone was on board. We’ve actually been in talks with Marvel for years now to see whether we can make this happen.

“They were also on board. Because of that, it’s kind of like the stars aligned. The timing was great, and now we are actually able to bring it to life. We’re all very excited. And some of the inspiration about doing this was that Marvel took notice of community-based tournaments at places like EVO.

“With Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3 and other Marvel tournaments happening, they know that people really love the series and really want these games to be available on modern platforms, so now is the chance for them to do so.”