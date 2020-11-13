 Play as Hyrule Warriors Ganondorf in Smash Ultimate with incredible mod - Dexerto
Play as Hyrule Warriors Ganondorf in Smash Ultimate with incredible mod

Published: 13/Nov/2020 17:38 Updated: 13/Nov/2020 18:00

by Michael Gwilliam
Ganondorf Smash Ultimate arrival screen
Game Banana

The Legend of Zelda

In one of the best Super Smash Bros Ultimate mods yet, fans of the Zelda series can finally play as Ganondorf in his Hyrule Warriors form.

Hyrule Warriors isn’t your standard Zelda title, made more in the fashion of the Dynasty Warriors games where players fight large armies. One of the best parts of the game, however, is that you can play as Ganondorf.

Unlike most other forms of the Demon King, the Hyrule Warriors version depicts the antagonist with super-long red hair. His whole look just stands out a bit more than the standard look made popular in Ocarina of Time.

While his moveset evolved from originally just being a heavier, slower clone of Captain Falcon’s, Link’s nemesis hasn’t received much of a visual upgrade since his introduction in Melee.

Hyrule Warriors Ganondorf in Smash Ultimate
Nintendo/Game Banana
Ganondorf gets a nice new look with this mod.

All the way up to Ultimate, Ganondorf hasn’t changed much appearance-wise, which makes the Hyrule Warriors costume such an incredibly welcome addition for his fans.

The mod, created by Fewtch, makes a number of high-quality changes to the fighter’s model. His chest armor is completely changed up from its rather boring brown and black to a much more vibrant purple and gold.

His arm plates are now covered in black and gold. Plus, his hair, as previously mentioned is long and red just like how it is in Hyrule Warriors.

Perhaps the best part of the mod, however, is how its creator went the extra mile and even edited the Final Smash where Ganondorf transforms into Ganon.

The legacy of Hyrule Warriors is still ongoing. The Legend of Zelda Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is releasing on November, 20 and will serve as a prequel to Breath of the Wild.

Beast Ganon in Smash Ultimate
Nintendo/Game Banana
Beast Ganon looks extremely intimidating.

Hopefully, as more of these mods are released, Nintendo finally decides to make costumes as additional DLC content.

Until then, we have these quality fan mods on GameBanana to fill the void.

How to watch EGLX: Rising Stars, Warzone, Fortnite, Among Us tournaments

Published: 11/Nov/2020 11:57 Updated: 11/Nov/2020 13:56

by Jacob Hale
EGLX 2020 how to watch
EGLX

EGLX Luminosity Gaming

EGLX is back: the event, usually held in Toronto, Canada, brings gamers together for a weekend of various gaming experiences. This year, though, it’s all online: here’s everything you need to know about the event.

The Enthusiast Gaming Live Experience takes place across four days in November, with tournaments in fan-favorite games like Warzone, Fortnite and Among Us, as well as giving up-and-coming streamers the opportunity to show their talent and earn a contract with esports org Luminosity Gaming.

So, let us explain what’s in store for the week and how you can tune in.

When is EGLX and how can you tune in?

Not only can you watch the EGLX stream on their official website, but it will also be available on their Twitch channel, which we’ve embedded here so you can easily jump into the action.

The event lasts from Tuesday, November 10, to Friday, November 13. You can find the full schedule for the week below.

EGLX 2020 schedule

EGLX hosts a number of different events, tournaments and activities for fans and players to take part in.

Here’s the full schedule for EGLX 2020 (all times EST):

Tuesday, November 10

  • 12:00pm — 2:00pm: Escapist Magazine Game Showcase
  • 2:00pm — 5:00pm: RockyNoHands Warzone Tournament
  • 5.30pm — 6.30pm: Fextralife
  • 7:00pm — 8.30pm: Slay Vs. Ft. GoldLink
  • 9:00pm — 11:00pm: Rising Stars Top 8 — Day 1

Wednesday, November 11

  • 12:00pm – 1:00pm: VennTV
  • 1:30pm – 2:30pm: Escapist Magazine Game Showcase
  • 3:00pm – 4:30pm: Special Announcement
  • 4:30pm – 5:30pm: Wisecrack “Show Me The Meaning” Podcast
  • 5:45pm – 6:45pm: FextraLife
  • 7:00pm – 8:30pm: Gamers Got Talent
  • 9:00pm – 11:00pm: Rising Stars Top 8 – Day 2

Thursday, November 12

  • 12:00pm – 2:00pm: Pocket Gamer Launchpad
  • 2:30pm – 4:30pm: Fortnite Tournament
  • 5:00pm – 6:00pm: FextraLife
  • 6:00pm – 7:00pm: ArcadeCloud’s “The Squad”
  • 8:00pm – 10:00pm: The Dating Game

Friday, November 13

  • 12:00pm – 2:00pm: Pocket Gamer Launchpad
  • 2:30pm – 3:30pm: Dedreviil
  • 4:00pm – 5:00pm: The Sims Resource Live
  • 5:30pm – 8:30pm: xQc Amoung Us Tournament
  • 9:00pm – 11:00pm: Rising Stars Finale
  • 11:00pm – 12:00am: ZHU Afterparty

What are all these different shows and activities?

Rising Stars

EGLX Rising Stars The Finale
EGLX
Rising Stars sees aspiring streamers compete for a spot on LG.

Rising Stars is a reality competition to discover the next gaming superstar. Before EGLX, contestants fought through a gauntlet to impress a panel of Luminosity Gaming judges. The semi-finals on November 10, 11 and the finale on November 13 will feature Luminosity Gaming’s top judge xQc!

The judges will vote for the best new streamer, who will be signed to LG and win $100,000.

RockyNoHands Warzone Tournament

An invitational tournament supporting the Christopher Reeve Foundation, hosted by Luminosity’s RockyNoHands, held exclusively for Paraplegic players that use the QuadStick.

Fortnite Tournament

An invitational tournament where seven teams will go up against Luminosity Gaming’s Fortnite players Keys, Slackes, & Jampers.

Gamers Got Talent

A fun, laid-back talent show for gamers with talent.

ArcadeCloud’s “The Squad”

Join the cast of ArcadeCloud’s ‘The Squad’ as they discuss their favorite episodes, and release a new Squad episode live.

The Dating Game

TikTok and gaming influencers find love. A dating show hosted by Luminosity Gaming’s Allenownz.

xQc Among Us tournament

An invitational celebrity tournament featuring one lucky fan and Luminosity Gaming’s top talent including xQc, Fresh, Muselk, Anomaly, and more!

So, make sure you tune in when the action kicks off on November 10!