All outfits in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom & how to get them

Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is filled with different outfits that the Princess of Hyrule can change into. So, here’s how you can unlock them and what skills each one has.

Just like Link in Tears of the Kingdom, Zelda has access to outfits that can be unlocked by completing side quests and minigames. Not only do they give the Princess an alternate look, but some also come with additional skills that will be a must for your playthrough.

This is especially true if you wish to complete the ‘Seesyde Village’ side quest, which rewards you with a Might Crystal.

So, if you’re struggling to find every outfit in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom or just want to see what each one does, then our outfit guide has everything you need to know.

How many outfits are there in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom?

Nintendo Outfits bring some added style to Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.

During our playthrough of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, we found a total of seven outfits. We’ll be sure to update this section if we discover any more.

All outfits in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Disguise Outfit

Nintendo

Zelda’s Disguise is the first outfit you’ll unlock in the game. It’s located in Hyrule’s Dungeon and is dropped by Link after the boss battle with Ganon. The disguise features a blue hood and cape, which helps conceal Zelda’s true identity.

Disguise outfit skills

The Disguise outfit is purely cosmetic.

Dancing Outfit

Nintendo

The Dancing Outfit is unlocked by completing the Ulitmate seeds challenge in the Mango Rush minigame. The minigame can be played by heading to the Oasis in the Gerudo Desert, east of Gerudo Town.

Once at the Oasis, walk into the pink and purple tent and speak with the Gerudo woman to begin the Mango Rush challenge. After you’ve completed the Standard seeds and Vibrant seeds challenges, you can take on the Ulitmate seeds challenge.

Each attempt will cost you 10 rupees so be sure you have used our money guide to ensure you have enough. We recommend summoning loads of Mini-Moldorm Echoes (located north of Gerudo Town) for each challenge, as they will help you harvest the seeds in record-breaking time.

You’ll also need to use the Trampoline to reach the seeds that spawn on the two ledges, so let the Mini-Moldorms take care of the seeds on the ground level. After completing the Ultimate Mango Rush challenge, you’ll be rewarded with the Dancing Outfit.

Dancing Outfit skills

The Dancing Outfit increases Zelda’s spin area, enabling you to cut grass and harvest Tough Mangos from further away. This is particularly useful if you wish to use Tough Mangos as an ingredient in all your smoothie recipes.

Cat Clothes

Nintendo

To get the Cat Clothes, you’ll need to head over to Kakariko Village, west of Hyrule Castle. Once there, speak to the old man in front of the house with the blue roof.

He’ll explain that he has lost his cat and that the young woman in front of the shop has a Cat Outfit that will enable you to speak with the village’s felines. Speak with the woman and then head over to the windmill (north of the shop), and use your Grilled Fish Aroma Exho to move the cat away from the dirt patch.

Once the dirt patch has been exposed, summon a Holmill on top of it and the creature will uncover a bag. The woman will then give you the Cat Clothes as a reward for returning her important item.

Cat Clothes skills

Zelda’s Cat Clothes enable the Princess to speak with cats, which is important for completing the ‘A Treat for My Person’ side quest in Seesyde Village.

Green Tunic

Nintendo

Link’s Green Tunic is unlocked by completing all 15 challenges at the Slumber Dojo in Kakariko Village. It’s important to note, that all 15 challenges are only available once you’ve fought Ganon for the second time, so simply progress through the story and head back to the Dojo.

We recommend unlocking the Lynel Echo first if you want to make the combat challenges incredibly easy. Once you have completed every challenge in record time, the Dojo master will reward you with Link’s Green Tunic.

Green Tunic skills

The Green Tunic is purely cosmetic.

Customary Attire

Nintendo

The Customary Attire outfit is acquired after completing the ‘From the Heart’ side quest, which is accessed by speaking to Romi (little girl) in Hyrule Castle. She will give you a happy clover and ask you to give it to the king.

After you’ve fulfilled Romi’s request, you’ll receive word from the guards that Romi has gone missing and been swallowed by a nearby rift. Simply head to the quest marker, enter the rift, and rescue Tri’s friends to free Romi.

After doing so, head back to Hyrule Castle and speak to the king. He’ll give you the Customary Attire as a reward.

It’s important to note, that this quest is only available after you’ve mended the main rifts, so simply progress through the main story and return to Hyrule Castle to begin the side quest.

Customary Attire skills

The Customary Attire outfit is purely cosmetic.

Silk Pajamas

Nintendo

To unlock the Silk Pajamas, you’ll need to head to Gerudo Town and speak to Dohna in the eastern section of the castle. Once you’ve accepted ‘Dohna’s Challenge’ side quest, head over to the Treasury (west Gerudo Town), and jump onto the roof, taking care to avoid the guard below.

Once you’re on the roof, use your Holmill Echo to make a tunnel. Simply jump down the hole and locate the treasure chest at the end of the room. You’ll need to avoid the guards the entire time, so distract them with Pots and open the chest to get the Silk Pajamas.

Return to Dohna in the eastern section of Gerudo Town to complete the quest.

Silk Pajamas skills

Zelda’s Silk Pajamas enable you to recover hearts faster when you rest in a bed. This is particularly potent when combined with Zelda’s Bed Echoe, which recovers more hearts than the Old Bed and Soft Bed Echoes.

Royal Travel Attire

Nintendo

The Royal Attire outfit is unlocked after you’ve advanced the story and beaten Ganon for the second time. Once you’ve done this, the king and his subjects will be freed from the rift and return to Hyrule Castle. You’ll naturally acquire the Royal Travel Attire following this event.

Royal Travel Attire skills

Zelda’s Royal Attire outfit is purely cosmetic and doesn’t have any special skills.

Now that you know how to get every outfit in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, be sure to check out how you can unlock every Automaton and get the secret Lynel Echo.