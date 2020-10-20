 Goku finally comes to Smash Ultimate with brillant Dragon Ball Z mod - Dexerto
Goku finally comes to Smash Ultimate with brillant Dragon Ball Z mod

Published: 20/Oct/2020 19:05

by Michael Gwilliam
Goku comes to Smash Ultimate
YouTube/mastaklo

Dragon Ball Z

Fans of Super Smash Bros Ultimate have often requested that the Dragon Ball protagonist Goku join the roster. Now, their prayers have finally been answered thanks to a new fighter mod.

The mod, designed by YouTuber mastaklo, transforms the Street Fighter character Ryu or the Fatal Fury hero Terry Bogard into the Saiyan Warrior as a unique skin change.

While some mods only change the fighter’s appearance, mastaklo went the extra mile, adding Goku to the fight loading screen and icon at the bottom of the screen.

As you can see from the video, the character looks right at home in Smash Ultimate and it’s easy to see why many fans want to see the anime icon added to the game officially.

Goku in Super Smash Bros
YouTube/mastaklo
Goku’s model looks perfect in Smash Ultimate.

Amusingly, the choice to use Ryu as a model for Goku works for several reasons. For one, the Hadouken can pass for a shorter beam version of the Kamehameha – the Dragon Ball hero’s signature move.

Plus, his Shoryuken could be big of a stand-in for the Dragon Fist technique, which has only been used in Dragon Ball Z movie 13 ‘Wrath of the Dragon’ and Dragon Ball GT.

The same can be applied to Terry’s Buster Wolf with a little imagination.

Unfortunately, because Goku is just a costume, he misses out on some signature techniques. For example, he can’t transform into a Super Saiyan, use the Spirit Bomb, fly or activate other moves from his arsenal.

Series creator Masahiro Sakurai actually addressed the community’s desire for Goku to appear in Smash at Japan’s Game Awards in 2019.

“I get all these kinds of requests from abroad like, where is my beloved Iron Man? Where is my beloved Goku? However, Smash will only have content from video games in it,” he said.

Goku playable in Smash Ultimate
YouTube/mastaklo
Goku works well as a costume for Terry and Ryu.

So, for fans wanting to see Goku fight Mario, Link, Cloud and the rest of the cast, you’re out of luck. Thank goodness for modders like mastaklo for filling the void.

If you want to download his mod, it’s available right now on Patreon, but it will have a public release on November 13.

Survey reveals tight race between PS5 and Xbox for next-gen console war

Published: 20/Oct/2020 18:16 Updated: 20/Oct/2020 18:38

by Tanner Pierce
Microsoft

PS5 xbox series s xbox series x

You might expect PS5 to be the clear winner next-gen, given how the PS4 performed during the current generation. But, a new survey suggests that assumption is wrong, and that Sony’s and Microsoft’s console battle might be closer than you might think.

According to a new survey by Baird Equity Research, the PS5 and the Xbox family of next-gen consoles, which includes both the Series X and the less-powerful Series S, are in a deadlock tie this fall, which doesn’t line up with previous expectations.

The survey asked players what their plans were for next-gen. While 41% of players said they were waiting until next year to pick up the new consoles, 18% said they would be picking up the PS5, 13% said they would be picking up the Xbox Series X, while only 5% said they would be picking up the Series S.

PS5 prices
Sony Interactive Entertainment
While most people might think that the PS5 would be the clear winner next-gen, this may not end up being the case.

Looking at those numbers, as originally reported by gamesindustry.biz, PS5 would be the winner if you compared to it each individual console in the family.

However, combining both the Series X and Series S numbers (especially considering they can both run the same games) reveals that, overall, the same percentage of gamers said that they were getting Sony’s and Microsoft’s console.

While this certainly isn’t the best-case scenario for Microsoft, (beating Sony would definitely be preferable) it’s certainly good news for them, as it means that whatever the company is doing is working.

Microsoft
While no one knows exactly why the Xbox family of consoles is tied with PS5, it may be due to the Series S.

Could this be attributed to the fact that the company is making an affordable version of the console in the form of the Series S? It’s certainly possible but at this point, it’s impossible to know.

It’s also worth pointing out that these are based on surveys. How people actually choose to spend their money could shake up completely different when the consoles actually launch and especially when they become more available. Still, it’s an interesting point, nonetheless.

The Xbox Series X/Series S is set to launch on November 10, 2020, while the PS5 hits store shelves on November 12, 2020.