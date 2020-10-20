Goku finally comes to Smash Ultimate with brillant Dragon Ball Z mod - Dexerto

Fans of Super Smash Bros Ultimate have often requested that the Dragon Ball protagonist Goku join the roster. Now, their prayers have finally been answered thanks to a new fighter mod.

The mod, designed by YouTuber mastaklo, transforms the Street Fighter character Ryu or the Fatal Fury hero Terry Bogard into the Saiyan Warrior as a unique skin change.

While some mods only change the fighter’s appearance, mastaklo went the extra mile, adding Goku to the fight loading screen and icon at the bottom of the screen.

As you can see from the video, the character looks right at home in Smash Ultimate and it’s easy to see why many fans want to see the anime icon added to the game officially.

Amusingly, the choice to use Ryu as a model for Goku works for several reasons. For one, the Hadouken can pass for a shorter beam version of the Kamehameha – the Dragon Ball hero’s signature move.

Read More: Dragon Ball Super fans furious with Goku in new manga chapter

Plus, his Shoryuken could be big of a stand-in for the Dragon Fist technique, which has only been used in Dragon Ball Z movie 13 ‘Wrath of the Dragon’ and Dragon Ball GT.

The same can be applied to Terry’s Buster Wolf with a little imagination.

Unfortunately, because Goku is just a costume, he misses out on some signature techniques. For example, he can’t transform into a Super Saiyan, use the Spirit Bomb, fly or activate other moves from his arsenal.

Read More: Massive Smash Ultimate DLC fighter ballot dominated by TF2

Series creator Masahiro Sakurai actually addressed the community’s desire for Goku to appear in Smash at Japan’s Game Awards in 2019.

“I get all these kinds of requests from abroad like, where is my beloved Iron Man? Where is my beloved Goku? However, Smash will only have content from video games in it,” he said.

So, for fans wanting to see Goku fight Mario, Link, Cloud and the rest of the cast, you’re out of luck. Thank goodness for modders like mastaklo for filling the void.

If you want to download his mod, it’s available right now on Patreon, but it will have a public release on November 13.