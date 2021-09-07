LoL fighter finally joins Smash Ultimate with must-have K/DA Akali mod

Smash Ultimate fans wanting to finally see a League of Legends character join Nintendo’s flagship fighting game roster have gotten their wish, thanks to a new mod that adds K/DA Akali.

The Super Smash Bros series is iconic for bringing together characters from multiple games of drastically different genres under one roof to battle it out, but the MOBA genre has been left without a representative… until now.

A new mod created by ‘DemonslayerX8’ lets players take control of the assassin Akali, and it’s safe to say that she looks absolutely stunning. (You could even call her the “baddest.”)

Advertisement

“Model ripped from LoL Wild Rift,” the designer explained on the mod website GameBanana. “Has PBR, expressions, moving eyes, helmet for FS with emission, recolors and UI.”

Smash Ultimate X League of Legends

In order to bring Akali to life in Smash, DemonslayerX8 made her a skin of the Zelda character Shiek, and it’s a very nice touch.

Being highly mobile and a bit of a ninja herself, with the ability to flip around stages, Shiek is easily the best choice for Akali (outside of creating a completely new move set, of course).

In a video showing off the fighter, everything looks and plays awesome – minus the somewhat repetitive “See ya!” voice line that accompanies a forward smash attack.

Advertisement

For anyone with a modded Switch, this is easily one of the best mods we’ve ever seen and a must-have for League of Legends fans. But it makes us wonder how crazy it would be if Akali was really added to the game for real.

Read More: This dentist will give you a free cleaning if you beat him in Smash Ultimate

Just imagine the music that could accompany her, plus all the possibilities for Mii Fighter outfits based on other LoL Champions? People would lose their minds.

There is just one final DLC slot remaining in Fighters Pass Volume 2, and it’s anyone’s guess as to who it will be. Even if it’s not Akari, hopefully more DLC is announced in the future and we can finally see a LoL-Smash crossover.

Advertisement

Until then, this mod is a must-play. And if you really need your LoL fighting game fill, Riot’s Project L is in development and has a big update planned for the end of the year.