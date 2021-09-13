PETA demands Nintendo add its video game character to Smash Ultimate

It’s not uncommon for gaming companies to want to see their star mascots and characters duke it out in Super Smash Bros, but now PETA is demanding Nintendo add their strange “Not a Nugget” chicken to the game as DLC.

PETA, for all its controversy, has an interesting history at poking fun at Nintendo games for their own purposes and have from time to time ventured into the gaming space in its crusade of saving tasty animals from the mouths of hungry humans.

Now, in its most bizarre demand to date, PETA is urging Smash creator Masahiro Sakurai to add “Not a Nugget” to Smash as DLC and created a website just like the Smash one to host their petition.

Hilariously, PETA even mocked the whole “my uncle works at Nintendo meme” and posted “leaked” photos to Twitter of the ‘Not a Nugget’ character in action.

“PETA suggests that ‘Not a Nugget’ could use various accompanying items, such as spinach and tofu, available to restore a character’s damage meter; a stun gun repurposed from a slaughterhouse worker to fire deadly bolts of electricity at enemies; and a terrifying grinder, like the ones used by the egg industry to grind up male chicks, to send rivals fleeing,” the organization wrote in a press release.

PETA Vice President Joel Bartlett even commented on the movement, saying, “PETA’s ‘Not a Nugget’ mascot could use his wits, wings, weapons, and vegan fuel to pummel opponents and remind people that chickens are cool 3-dimensional animals, not food.”

“We hope Nintendo will jazz up its game by adding our fluffy foe of animal exploitation to the fray,” he added.

For PETA’s part, the actual website is quite well made and features GIFs showing off Not a Nugget’s moves and a series of four items at his disposal. So, PETA made a decent case for their character.

Of course, it’s highly unlikely that Nintendo and Sakurai add ‘Not a Nugget’ to Smash. For one, fans would probably be happier with yet another Fire Emblem fighter. And two, the characters for Fighters Pass Volume 2 have already been decided, so unless there are more DLC in the future, good luck.

Still, this was one of the strangest DLC suggestions we’ve seen yet and it’s unlikely anything will top it for the remainder of Smash Ultimate’s lifespan.